The new trailer for ‘Bombshell’ shows more spitting-image casting choices dramatizing the fall of Roger Ailes

caption Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie plays a fictional composite character in the movie “Bombshell” set for release in December. source Lionsgate Movies

A new trailer for “Bombshell,” the upcoming movie about the 2016 Fox News sexual harassment scandal involving CEO Roger Ailes, came out Tuesday.

The trailer dramatizes several former Fox News staffers, including Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Ailes himself.

Side-by-side comparisons show the casting choices were spot-on.

There are now two trailers for “Bombshell,” the upcoming movie about the 2016 Fox News sexual harassment scandal involving former CEO Roger Ailes.

The first trailer was a tense elevator scene that captured Nicole Kidman playing former Fox News commentator Gretchen Carlson alongside Charlize Theron as former anchor Megyn Kelly and a fictional staffer portrayed by Margot Robbie.

The newly released video captures Carlson and Kelly’s dramatized characters alongside other recognizable Fox News heavyweights – including former anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle – as the network slips into chaos amid the 2016 scandal that saw a wave of female staffers and television personalities accuse Ailes of sexual harassment.

These side-by-side photos show the trailer’s most notable parallels.

Former anchor Megyn Kelly (right), played by Charlize Theron (left)

source Lionsgate Movies/Fox News

Many viewers took note of Theron’s shockingly close resemblance to Kelly, who ultimately left Fox News Channel for NBC in a surprise move in January 2017.

She had her own talk show on NBC before it was canceled in October 2018 after Kelly faced backlash for defending blackface in a segment about Halloween.

Gretchen Carlson on “Fox & Friends” (bottom), played by Nicole Kidman (top)

source Screenshot via Youtube, Screenshot via Fox News

Kidman appears in the trailer sitting alongside Carlson’s former “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade in clips that came from the morning show’s actual scandals.

The trailer includes short audio that comes from Kilmeade’s infamous sexist comments calling women “skirts” and that “women are everywhere. We’re letting them play golf and tennis now. It’s out of control.”

Carlson became one of the leading voices in the #MeToo movement after she went public with her allegations against Ailes.

Former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes (right), played by John Lithgow (left)

In the trailer, Lithgow is seen as Ailes, who died in 2017 at the age of 77, pressuring Robbie’s fictional aspiring Fox News star to “prove” her loyalty to him and the network while the two are alone in his office.

Former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle (right), played by Bree Condon

Guilfoyle left the network in August 2018 amid reports she was at the center of an internal investigation over allegations she was abusive towards hair and makeup staff. She was also depicted in reports as being at the forefront of defending Ailes and personally approaching female coworkers to demand they stay on “Team Roger“, sources told Huffington Post.

Guilfoyle is now a campaign surrogate for President Donald Trump, and is dating his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Notably, Margot Robbie’s character (seen here on the right) is a fictional composite, so she doesn’t have a real-life version to compare to.