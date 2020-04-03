Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright said her friends found out about her kiss with Harry Potter before she did because they were further ahead in the books

caption Bonnie Wright said it was strange kissing someone who was like a brother to her. source Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/Warner Brothers

Bonnie Wright said she found out about her character Ginny Weasley’s kiss with Harry Potter in “The Halfblood Prince” book after her friends did.

“I do remember like friends reading the fifth book or like being further ahead in that moment and being like, ‘Oh my god have you got to page 362?’ Or whatever page it was and I was like, ‘No, no what happened?'” Wright told Insider.

When it came to filming the big moment, Wright said it was strange having to kiss Daniel Radcliffe, who’s like a brother to her.

“I think it’s strange when you know someone really well and you’ve had such a long experience with them that they’ve become this friend and kind of like brother person. And then strangely, suddenly you have to do these very like intimate scenes in quite a functional environment,” Wright said.

The 29-year-old recently made her return to the magical world voicing J.K. Rowling’s “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” audio-book, which was released on Tuesday.

caption Ginny is the seventh red-headed Weasley child. source Warner Bros.

Harry and Ginny actually shared their first kiss in the 6th installment of the series, “Harry Potter and the Halfblood Prince.” However, the movie scene re-tells the moment rather differently to the novel.

In the book, Harry kissed Ginny after Gryffindor won their Quidditch game, whereas, in the 2009 movie, it was Ginny who boldly kissed him, just before the pair disappeared into the Room of Requirement.

Wright said it was strange to kiss someone who was like a brother to her

While kissing scenes can sometimes be a little uncomfortable for actors, Wright said her experience came with even more pressure.

Wright – who was 18 at the time of filming – told Insider she was worried that she wouldn’t do the pivotal scene justice.

“There’s such a huge following to the books so there’s also that expectation or kind of that excitement towards this moment and it’s all about getting it right,” Wright told Insider.

And creating a sense of intimacy was even harder for her as she had to do it with someone – Daniel Radcliffe – who she said was like a brother to her.

“I think it’s strange when you know someone really well and you’ve had such a long experience with them that they’ve become this friend and kind of like a brother,” Wright said.

“And then strangely, suddenly, you have to do these very intimate scenes in quite a functional environment.”

Wright was just nine years old when she was cast in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” alongside Radcliffe who was 11.

Asked whether she predicted that Ginny would end up with the Boy Who Lived, Wright said: “Never, but I think there were moments obviously that she kind of hinted towards it like Ginny obviously had a crush on Harry much before he did. So I think there’s this nice sort of slow build, which finally paid off,” Wright said.

Wright said her favorite filming experiences were those shot in the Weasley family home, “The Burrow,” but some of the funnier ones were with her love interest, Harry.

“There’s like a funny one where Harry and Ginny are kissing and one of my twin brothers comes down and interrupts us while brushing his teeth,” Wright said.

“And then there’s another funny one where like Ron tries to sit in between the two of us and there’s a plate of mince pies, and this scene took us so long to film because we couldn’t stop laughing.”

caption Some of Wright’s favorite scenes were with the Weasleys in “The Burrow.” source Warner Brothers

Wright has returned to the wizarding world as the narrator for J.K. Rowling’s new audiobook

Now 29, Wright said people continue to recognise her for her trademark ginger locks and request selfies with Ginny.

While some celebrities who have played iconic characters might find this annoying, Wright said it’s rewarding.

“It’s a story for so many people and you’ll meet people who are like my age or older that it’s like a huge part of their life and you meet kids who are only just getting into it now and recognise you.

“What’s so fortunate with being in a series like Harry Potter is that so many people want to come up to you and talk to you. It’s all had such a positive effect on people’s lives,” Wright said.

caption Wright at the opening of the Harry Potter studio tour in London. source Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Wright recently returned to the wizarding world to lend her voice to “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” audiobook upon special request from J.K. Rowling herself.

The audio-book – which was released on Tuesday – also features Jude Law (who played a young Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” series), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Jason Isaac (Lucius Malfoy), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick) and many more.

Wright hopes the audiobook will allow people to find “escapism” and “comfort” as they return to the magical world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I really hope and think the audiobook will do the same [as the books and movies], the idea being that people will be able to recognise the voices as they read the stories, which are mentioned and significant to the tale of Harry Potter,” Wright said.

