Bonobos’ massive post-holiday sale is going on right now — here are the 20 best deals

By
Brandt Ranj, Business Insider US
-

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the best deals are gone, too. Bonobos is holding a post-holiday sale and slashing the prices on all items from its sale section by 40% through the rest of December.

Just enter promo code “DOITYOURSELF” at checkout.

Hundreds of items are on sale, but we rounded up 20 of the best deals, from shirts, to pants, to suits, so you can save time. Most of the pieces are available in several different sizes, colors, patterns, and fits, so we’re certain you’ll find a few that fit your exact style.

Bonobos is one of our favorite clothing stores for men, so if you’re thinking about refreshing your wardrobe in 2019, this sale is a great place to start.

Flannel Lined Chinos

$52.80 (originally $88) [You save $36.20]

Tech Chinos

$58.80 (originally $98) [You save $39.20]

Corduroy Dress Trousers

$70.80 (originally $118) [You save $47.20]

Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

$46.80 (originally $78) [you save $31.20]

Stretch Wool Dress Pants

$88.80 (originally $148) [You save $59]

Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit Pant

$120 (originally $200) [You save $80]

The Blue Jean

$46.80 (originally $78) [You save $21.20]

Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pants

$76.80 (originally $128) [you save $51.20]

Premium Stretch Jeans

$82.80 (originally $138) [You save $55.20]

Cotton Cashmere Sweatpants

$58.80 (originally $98) [You save $39.20]

Core Running Tights

$40.80 (originally $68) [You save $27.20]

Fleece Track Pants

$58.80 (originally $98) [You save $39.20]

Washed Button Down Shirt

$40.80 (originally $68) [You save $27.20]

The Shirt Jacket

$58.80 (originally $98) [You save $39.20]

Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt

$46.80 (originally $78) [You save $31.20]

Cotton Cashmere Raglan Sweater

$70.80 (originally $118) [You save $47.20]

Thermal Crew

$27 (originally $45) [You save $18]

The Quilted Wool Bomber

$136.80 (originally $228) [You save $91.20]

The Lightweight Poly Jacket

$118.80 (originally $158) [you save $79.20]

Foundation Italian Wool Blazer

$189 (originally $315) [You save $126]