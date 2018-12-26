Bonobos’ massive post-holiday sale is going on right now — here are the 20 best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Bonobos

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean that the best deals are gone, too. Bonobos is holding a post-holiday sale and slashing the prices on all items from its sale section by 40% through the rest of December.

Just enter promo code “DOITYOURSELF” at checkout.

Hundreds of items are on sale, but we rounded up 20 of the best deals, from shirts, to pants, to suits, so you can save time. Most of the pieces are available in several different sizes, colors, patterns, and fits, so we’re certain you’ll find a few that fit your exact style.

Bonobos is one of our favorite clothing stores for men, so if you’re thinking about refreshing your wardrobe in 2019, this sale is a great place to start.

Flannel Lined Chinos

source Bonobos

Tech Chinos

source Bonobos

Corduroy Dress Trousers

source Bonobos

Weekday Warrior Dress Pants

source Bonobos

Stretch Wool Dress Pants

source Bonobos

Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Suit Pant

source Bonobos

The Blue Jean

source Bonobos

Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pants

source Bonobos

Premium Stretch Jeans

source Bonobos

Cotton Cashmere Sweatpants

source Bonobos

Core Running Tights

source Bonobos

Fleece Track Pants

source Bonobos

Washed Button Down Shirt

source Bonobos

The Shirt Jacket

source Bonobos

Jetsetter Stretch Dress Shirt

source Amazon

Cotton Cashmere Raglan Sweater

source Bonobos

Thermal Crew

source Bonobos

The Quilted Wool Bomber

source Bonobos

The Lightweight Poly Jacket

source Bonobos

Foundation Italian Wool Blazer