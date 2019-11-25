Bonobos’ Black Friday sale is live early and everything is 30% off this week

source Bonobos

Menswear startup Bonobos is offering 30% off everything ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday – including items that are already discounted by 50%.

Instead of a traditional sale that starts on Black Friday, Bonobos has dropped a big discount ahead of the shopping event. You can use the code “BFWEEK” now through 2:59 am ET December 2 (which is Cyber Monday) to save 30% on everything from suits and dress shirts to loungewear and golf apparel. The code applies to sale items and items marked as final sale but does not apply to gift cards.

Items marked as final sale can’t be returned as per usual, but all other purchases made now through December 8 can be returned by January 15 for a full refund, which is an extension of the brand’s usual 45-day return policy.

Suffice it to say that now is a great time to pick up a few dress shirts for work, as well as getting your golf wardrobe set up for next spring and summer. If you need some pointers on where to start, we’ve tested the Alpern Chelsea Boot, which is almost $90 off the original price, and the Daily Grind Suit Jacket and Pants, which is $120 off the original price for a complete suit. Here are our full reviews of the boots here, and the suit here.

