15 standout deals you’ll find at Bonobos during its massive Cyber Monday sale

Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.

The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more.

Founded in 2007, Bonobos began with one pair of well-made pants, but quickly grew into the largest U.S. clothing company to start online. With a huge (and steadily growing) customer base and the backing of retail giant Walmart, the brand has proved its worth in the menswear space.

While it’s stylish designs, premium quality, and fair prices are reason enough to shop any time of the year, Bonobos is giving a massive incentive to shop for Cyber Monday. Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.

Whether you’re gifting clothes this holiday season or you’re shopping for your own wardrobe, you’ll find plenty of stylish pieces at great prices. The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more – with no exclusions.

Since there are so many great sales going on all across the web for Cyber Monday, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time shopping in one place. So, to make it easier for you, we rounded up some of our favorite styles below.

Bonobos Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater

Bonobos Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie

Bonobos Flannel Shirt

Bonobos Reverse Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Bonobos Washed Button Down Shirt

Bonobos Cashmere Cable Shawl Sweater

Bonobos Yarn Spun Long Sleeve Tee

Bonobos Stretch Performance Full-Zip Hoodie

Bonobos Blue Jean

Bonobos Panta Claus

Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos

Bonobos Italian Performance Suit

Bonobos Quilted Puffer

Bonobos Shearling Cord Jacket

Bonobos Italian Topcoat