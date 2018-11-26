15 standout deals you’ll find at Bonobos during its massive Cyber Monday sale

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

Bonobos

  • Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.
  • The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more.

Founded in 2007, Bonobos began with one pair of well-made pants, but quickly grew into the largest U.S. clothing company to start online. With a huge (and steadily growing) customer base and the backing of retail giant Walmart, the brand has proved its worth in the menswear space.

While it’s stylish designs, premium quality, and fair prices are reason enough to shop any time of the year, Bonobos is giving a massive incentive to shop for Cyber Monday. Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.

Whether you’re gifting clothes this holiday season or you’re shopping for your own wardrobe, you’ll find plenty of stylish pieces at great prices. The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more – with no exclusions.

Since there are so many great sales going on all across the web for Cyber Monday, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time shopping in one place. So, to make it easier for you, we rounded up some of our favorite styles below.

Shop the Bonobos sale now, or keep scrolling for our top picks.

Bonobos Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater

Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater, available in 9 colors, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]

Bonobos Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie

Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie, $102.70 (Originally $158) [You save $55.30]

Bonobos Flannel Shirt

Flannel Shirt, available in 15 colors, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]

Bonobos Reverse Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Reverse Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $83.20 (Originally $128) [You save $44.80]

Bonobos Washed Button Down Shirt

Washed Button Down Shirt, available in 40 colors, $57.20 (Originally $88) [You save $30.80]

Bonobos Cashmere Cable Shawl Sweater

Cashmere Cable Shawl Sweater, $258.70 (Originally $398) [You save $139.30]

Bonobos Yarn Spun Long Sleeve Tee

Yarn Spun Long Sleeve Tee, available in 10 colors, $22.75 (Originally $35) [You save $12.25]

Bonobos Stretch Performance Full-Zip Hoodie

Stretch Performance Full-Zip Hoodie, $70.20 (Originally $108) [You save $37.80]

Bonobos Blue Jean

The Blue Jean, available in seven washes, $70.20 (Originally $108) [You save $37.80]

Bonobos Panta Claus

Panta Claus, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]

Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos

Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos, available in five colors, $83.20 (Originally $128) [You save $44.80]

Bonobos Italian Performance Suit

Italian Performance Suit, $487.50 (Originally $750) [You save $262.50]

Bonobos Quilted Puffer

Quilted Puffer, $193.70 (Originally $298) [You save $104.30]

Bonobos Shearling Cord Jacket

Shearling Cord Jacket, available in colors, $193.70 (Originally $298) [You save $104.30]

Bonobos Italian Topcoat

The Italian Topcoat, available in three colors, $453.70 (Originally $698) [You save $244.30]