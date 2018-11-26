15 standout deals you’ll find at Bonobos during its massive Cyber Monday sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.
- The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more.
Founded in 2007, Bonobos began with one pair of well-made pants, but quickly grew into the largest U.S. clothing company to start online. With a huge (and steadily growing) customer base and the backing of retail giant Walmart, the brand has proved its worth in the menswear space.
While it’s stylish designs, premium quality, and fair prices are reason enough to shop any time of the year, Bonobos is giving a massive incentive to shop for Cyber Monday. Today only, you can save 35% on everything at Bonobos by using the promo code “MONDAY” at checkout.
Whether you’re gifting clothes this holiday season or you’re shopping for your own wardrobe, you’ll find plenty of stylish pieces at great prices. The sale includes sweaters, sweatshirts, button-up, jeans, chinos, suits, outerwear, and much more – with no exclusions.
Since there are so many great sales going on all across the web for Cyber Monday, the last thing you want to do is spend too much time shopping in one place. So, to make it easier for you, we rounded up some of our favorite styles below.
Shop the Bonobos sale now, or keep scrolling for our top picks.
Bonobos Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater
Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater, available in 9 colors, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]
Bonobos Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie
Sherpa Half-Zip Hoodie, $102.70 (Originally $158) [You save $55.30]
Bonobos Flannel Shirt
Flannel Shirt, available in 15 colors, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]
Bonobos Reverse Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Reverse Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $83.20 (Originally $128) [You save $44.80]
Bonobos Washed Button Down Shirt
Washed Button Down Shirt, available in 40 colors, $57.20 (Originally $88) [You save $30.80]
Bonobos Cashmere Cable Shawl Sweater
Cashmere Cable Shawl Sweater, $258.70 (Originally $398) [You save $139.30]
Bonobos Yarn Spun Long Sleeve Tee
Yarn Spun Long Sleeve Tee, available in 10 colors, $22.75 (Originally $35) [You save $12.25]
Bonobos Stretch Performance Full-Zip Hoodie
Stretch Performance Full-Zip Hoodie, $70.20 (Originally $108) [You save $37.80]
Bonobos Blue Jean
The Blue Jean, available in seven washes, $70.20 (Originally $108) [You save $37.80]
Bonobos Panta Claus
Panta Claus, $63.70 (Originally $98) [You save $34.30]
Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos
Bonobos Flannel Lined Chinos, available in five colors, $83.20 (Originally $128) [You save $44.80]
Bonobos Italian Performance Suit
Italian Performance Suit, $487.50 (Originally $750) [You save $262.50]
Bonobos Quilted Puffer
Quilted Puffer, $193.70 (Originally $298) [You save $104.30]
Bonobos Shearling Cord Jacket
Shearling Cord Jacket, available in colors, $193.70 (Originally $298) [You save $104.30]
Bonobos Italian Topcoat
