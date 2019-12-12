Bonobos founder Andy Dunn is departing from Walmart after 2 years as a leader of the e-commerce business

caption Bonobos founder Andy Dunn is leaving Walmart. source Sarah Jacobs/Business Insider

Andy Dunn, founder of Bonobos and senior vice president of digital consumer brands at Walmart, announced he is leaving the company on Thursday.

“I learned a lot more about retail transformation in the digital age at the world’s biggest company,” Dunn wrote in a public LinkedIn note. “With my departure, that incubator will now be plugged directly into the Walmart mothership.”

Dunn announced his departure in a public LinkedIn note titled “A Love Letter to Walmart” on Thursday, in which the executive praised Walmart for the “enormous power of a culture built with a singular focus: the customer.” According to the post, his last day with Walmart will be early next year.

“I learned a lot more about retail transformation in the digital age at the world’s biggest company,” Dunn wrote in the note. “With my departure, that incubator will now be plugged directly into the Walmart mothership.”

Dunn became an integral part of Walmart’s e-commerce efforts after he joined the company in 2017 following the acquisition of Bonobos, the trendy e-commerce menswear brand he founded in 2007. Dunn provided no indication in his note as to what he’ll be doing next.

“It’s a testament to what kind of company Walmart is that I entered thinking mostly about what I could offer, and ended up being the one who received so much,” Dunn wrote on LinkedIn. “When it comes to making the world a better place, the world’s largest company is, 57 years later, just getting started. It’s a credit to the remarkable teamwork of 2.4 million of the hardest working people on planet Earth, all working together.”

Walmart did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.