Bonobos is having a huge sale right now with 30% off everything sitewide, even sale items — here are the 15 best deals

- Menswear startup Bonobos is one of many retailers having a major sale at the same time as Prime Day.
- Now through July 16, you can save 30% on everything sitewide with the promo code “FITSALE ” at checkout.
- We rounded up 15 of our favorite items on sale, below.
Prime Day may have started out as an Amazon-specific savings event, but its impact on the retail landscape as a whole has essentially culminated in a mid-year Black Friday with tons of other retailers launching sales of their own.
Just about anything you could possibly need or want will be on sale, but those who are interested in deals on menswear specifically should head over to Bonobos.
Now through July 16, you can save 30% on everything sitewide by using the promo code “FITSALE” at checkout. Regardless of what you decide to buy, whether it’s a brand new summer arrival or an already reduced sale item, you’ll save big.
The sale includes everything from workwear essentials like dress shirts, dress pants, chinos, and suits to more casual pieces like jeans, shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and activewear.
To give you an idea of the plethora of great deals going on, we rounded up 15 of our favorite styles.
Shop the Bonobos sale now.
Bonobos Relaxed Fit Camp Collar Shirt
Bonobos Relaxed Fit Camp Collar Shirt, $54.60 (originally $98) [You save $43.40]
Bonobos Short Sleeve Popover
Bonobos Short Sleeve Popover, $54.60 (originally $98) [You save $43.40]
Bonobos Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt
Bonobos Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt, $47.60 (originally $88) [You save $40.4]
Bonobos French Terry Crew Neck
Bonobos French Terry Crew Neck, $68.60 (originally $98) [You save $29.40]
Bonobos M-Flex Golf Polo
Bonobos M-Flex Golf Polo, $40.60 (originally $68) [You save $27.40]
Bonobos Coach’s Jacket
Bonobos Coach’s Jacket, $47.60 (originally $168) [You save $120.40]
Bonobos Windbreaker
Bonobos Windbreaker, $103.60 (originally $198) [You save $94.40]
Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts
Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts, $40.60 (originally $68) [You save $27.40]
Bonobos Core Shorts
Bonobos Core Shorts, $33.60 (originally $58) [You save $24.40]
Bonobos Banzai E-Waist Trunks
Bonobos Banzai E-Waist Trunks, $40.60 (originally $68) [You save $27.40]
Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos, $47.60 (originally $88) [You save $40.4]
Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants
Bonobos Italian Stretch Wool Dress Pants, $124.60 (originally $198) [You save $73.40]
Bonobos Stretch Lightweight Jeans
Stretch Lightweight Jeans, $47.60 (originally $88) [You save $40.40]
Bonobos Daily Grind Suit
Bonobos Daily Grind Suit, $280 (originally $400) [You save $120]
Bonobos Capstone Italian Wool Tuxedo
