Bonobos has launched its cheapest-ever pair of chinos for $68 — here’s what they’re like to wear, plus a promo code for 20% off

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Bonobos

Bonobos launched new chinos made with certified organic cotton. They’re also the only chinos that Bonobos makes in a skinny fit.

With the launch of the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos, Bonobos now offers chinos in more than 270 size and fit combinations, which is more than any other menswear brand.

Priced at $68, they’re also Bonobos‘ least expensive chinos. I found them to fit just as well as some of my more expensive made-to-measure chinos from other brands.

You can save 20% on order by using Business Insider-exclusive promo code “BI_BONOBOS20” at checkout, which brings the price down to $54.40. The code is valid for one-time use, so you may want to take the opportunity to stock up on multiple pairs.

Chinos: They can be found at just about any reputable menswear brand, but Bonobos has what I would argue to be one of the largest and arguably the best selection – and the company is still finding new ways to update the staple.

The brand recently launched new chinos made with certified organic cotton, and for the first time, they’re available in a skinny fit (totalling four fits in all). With the release of the new Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos, Bonobos now offers chinos in over 270 size and fit combinations, which is more than any other menswear brand in existence. In short, it’s safe to stay that if you’re looking for chinos, Bonobos has the pair you want.

source Bonobos What they’re like to wear

I went with the tan khaki chinos in a slim fit because I wanted a casual and somewhat loose-fitting pair for summer. Plus, I believe this is the fit most people will gravitate towards. The pants have a small amount of added stretch for comfort, but they’re far from what I would consider being performance or commuter wear. Regardless, I had no gripes after wearing them all day for work.

Much like the ready-to-wear Bonobos Daily Grind Suit I reviewed a few weeks ago, the Bonobos Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos – and all of the brand’s other chinos – essentially eliminate the need to invest time and money on custom-made chinos, (which I’ve also had positive experiences with). The pant sizes come in 28 to 40 for the waist and 28 to 36 for inseam lengths, which is a wide enough range to fit men of almost all shapes and sizes. Any time I’ve ordered from Bonobos, my items arrived in a couple of days, which is much quicker than the turnaround time on any custom garment.

caption The author in the slim Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

My favorite part about wearing chinos is that you can style them to be a little bit more formal like the Bonobos model in penny loafers above or to be more casual, like myself in a pair of low-top Clarks Wallabees and a Public Rec Go-To Polo. My personal style tends to stay on the casual side, but when I need to be more formal, chinos go where my jeans can’t. For the great fit and versatility alone, I’m already considering buying another pair of the Bonobos Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos with my own money.

The bottom line

Again, at $68, the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos are the most affordable chinos at Bonobos – and the only pair to come in a skinny fit. While the signature Stretch Washed Chinos come in a lot more colors, the Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos are a great money-saving choice if you’re shopping for basic colorways like black, blue, grey, olive, and tan. On top of that, the use of certified organic cotton makes them easier on the environment and your conscience as a responsible consumer.

To make them an even better buy, we teamed up with Bonobos to create a Business Insider-exclusive promo code. Simply use the code “BI_BONOBOS20” at checkout can save 20%, which will bring the price down to $54.40. It’s also worth noting that the code is good for one-time use, so if you’re thinking about stocking up on multiple pairs, this is your chance.

To potentially save more at Bonobos, visit Business Insider Coupons here.