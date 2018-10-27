- source
- Áine Cain / Business Insider
- Bónus is a chain of discount grocery stores based in Iceland.
- I took a trip to the land of the ice and snow last month and needed to grab a few incidentals here and there.
- The Icelanders that I spoke to all recommended shopping at Bónus for its low prices.
Visiting an Icelandic chain of discount grocery stores wasn’t on my vacation itinerary.
But learning about Bónus ended up being, well, a huge bonus during my visit to Reykjavik last month. My friend and I weren’t initially planning on hitting up a grocery store during our Labor Day weekend trip, but we needed to pick up a few items since her bag hadn’t made our flight from JFK. That’s how we ended up visiting Bónus.
Founded in 1989, the company now employs 1,000 people, according to the grocery chain’s website. There are 20 Bónus stores in Iceland, and 12 in the Faroe Islands.
The store might not boast an international presence, but it’s still managed to attract attention from visitors to Iceland thanks to its thrifty prices and its plump, pink piggy bank logo.
Here’s a look inside Bónus:
My friend and I first heard about Bónus on the taxi ride from the airport to our hotel.
The cab driver pointed out a store with a jolly piggy bank on its sign as we drove into Reykjavik.
He told us that Bónus was the least expensive grocery chain in town, and recommended shopping there.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
Reykjavik is brutally expensive, so we decided to heed the taxi driver’s advice and give Bónus a shot.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
We didn’t need to grab any food — just replace a few sundries that had been in my friend’s mislaid bag.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
While we were there, though, I decided to wander around and check out some of the products. I noticed a ton of store-branded items — like these ciders …
Áine Cain / Business Insider
… this toilet paper …
Áine Cain / Business Insider
… and this orange juice.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
I also saw that Bónus isn’t exactly a 24-hour operation. It certainly doesn’t cater to early-morning or late-night shoppers.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
One of the stores we visited had a sign saying it was open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
On Friday, the shop opens its doors at 10 a.m. and shuts them at 7:30 p.m.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
And then, during the weekend, shoppers can visit Bónus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
We ended up visiting two different Bónuses during our trip. The stores we stopped by were well-lit, no-frills, and neat.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
Both times we visited the store, the place was pretty quiet. Not abandoned, but far from crowded.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
We didn’t shop at other grocery stores while in Iceland, so we didn’t get to compare any prices.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
But a tour guide also recommended Bónus later during the trip, and cited its reasonable prices.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
And we weren’t the only ones who got a tip about Bónus. The store frequently pops up on Reddit threads that offer tips on visiting Iceland.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
One traveler described buying “noodles, frozen pizza, sandwiches, beans, tea, fresh fruit, cheeses, and dairy” for a two-week trek in the island nation.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
Another shopper wrote that they “stocked up at Bónus… to avoid the crazy eating-out costs,” and called the store “reasonably-priced” and comparable to Aldi, price-wise.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
A different visitor said that Bónus “had the biggest food selection I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”
Áine Cain / Business Insider
One poster described Bónus as one of the “supermarkets that locals shop at.” Another gushed that their Bónus tote bag was the “best souvenir from our trip.”
Áine Cain / Business Insider
But all this online love for Bónus has seemingly confused some native Icelanders.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
In a thread where a poster discussed snagging Bónus-branded t-shirts, another poster asked if it was “normal for foreigners to want a t-shirt with a big money pig on it?”
Áine Cain / Business Insider
Another poster added, “Man, you tourists are weird!”
Áine Cain / Business Insider
Weird or not, my friend and I embraced the enthusiasm for the discount chain.
Áine Cain / Business Insider
She even picked up a few Bónus shopping bags — which display the brand’s cute, squinting mascot — to take back to the States.
Áine Cain / Business Insider