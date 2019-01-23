People are accusing a fashion brand of making models wear pillows under their maternity clothes to look pregnant

caption Twitter users questioned why the brand seemingly did not hire pregnant models. source Boohoo

Several Twitter users are accusing online fashion retailer Boohoo of having its models wear pillows underneath maternity clothing to appear pregnant.

Some shoppers have questioned why Boohoo seemingly hasn’t hired pregnant models to advertise its maternity fashion.

Others expressed frustration with maternity brands in general, saying that this is a common problem throughout the industry.

INSIDER reviewed the brand’s website, and while it’s not clear if all maternity models wore pillows, at least one advertisement appears to show a model wearing sheer clothing with a fake baby bump underneath.

Representatives for Boohoo did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The online clothing and accessories retailer Boohoo has found itself in the middle of a controversy.

On Twitter, people have alleged that the brand’s maternity clothes are not actually modeled by pregnant women. Many believe that Boohoo models are pictured wearing pillows underneath maternity clothes to appear pregnant.

The claims were made on Twitter after shoppers discovered photos of models who they say appear to have square-shaped stomachs rather than what they deem to be more realistic-looking baby bumps.

caption Twitter users claimed that the models’ stomachs were shaped like squares. source Boohoo

On Twitter, shoppers argued that the brand did not seemingly hire pregnant models – and should have

While some were angry with Boohoo for seemingly choosing not to hire pregnant models, others called out the fashion industry as a whole.

I was shopping got maternity clothes online this week and found it so hard to take @boohoo range seriously with the fake bumps and tiny models, however most brands do the same. Why they don’t use real pregnant women I don’t know ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️#maternityclothes — Aimee (@aimee_trowell) January 18, 2019

Looking at maternity dresses on boohoo and I bet none of the girls are actually pregnant ???????? — Jodess (@JfTimmis) December 13, 2018

I seriously have a problem with woman who model maternity clothes for the likes of ASOS, Boohoo, PLT etc. NOT ONE SIGLE PREGNANT WOMAN LOOKS LIKE YOU! Please get rid of the fake bumps and put ask an actual pregnant person to model your clothes. — Lucy Baker (@LucyBak96213661) May 21, 2018

Shopping on line at @ASOS and @boohoo for a new dress and underwear. I would like not know how getting models who aren't even pregnant to model your maternity range is suitable as our body's change so much. #pregnancyproblems #pregnantmodelsforthewin #Unbelievable #shocking — becca collins (@dippybecca) July 5, 2018

@boohoo you lot couldn't find a pregnant model? Lol???????????? That belly ain't fooling anyone. I'm actually dying of laughter … pic.twitter.com/Lg7EIolGLM — Realizt Dee (@RealiztDee) November 29, 2018

I feel like @boohoo didn’t even try to make this model look like she was actually pregnant. pic.twitter.com/70lL0JWb9b — Courto (@courtneyyhudson) October 30, 2018

That's not even close to what ANY pregnancy of several months looks like! Was boohoo too cheap to buy or even rent a pregnancy-belly from a theatrical costume shop? That looks exactly like any usual square decorative throw pillow off of somebody's couch!@boohoo @boohoo_cshelp — Evelyn Christianson (@GenevaChristie) January 19, 2019

Boohoo has not yet publicly commented on the accusations

While Boohoo has not yet issued a statement regarding the claims, the brand’s customer service team did respond to one shopper’s tweet about the issue.

When a shopper asked if Boohoo was “too cheap to buy or even rent a pregnancy-belly from a theatrical costume shop,” a brand representative asked the customer to send a direct message to Boohoo’s account.

Please DM us with your query and we can look into this for you.

Mia x — boohoo help team (@boohoo_cshelp) January 20, 2019

It’s not clear if all Boohoo maternity models wore pillows or baby-bump attachments during photo shoots

A model for Boohoo who has previously been photographed in the brand’s maternity advertisements does not appear to have posted pregnancy-related photos on her Instagram page, as pointed out by DesignTaxi.

INSIDER reviewed photos of maternity clothing on the brand’s website, and while it’s not clear if all models are wearing fake baby bumps, at least one photo of a model wearing a sheer black dress does appear to show her wearing some type of attachment on her stomach.

Boohoo did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

