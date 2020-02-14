Every book adaptation coming to Netflix in 2020

caption Netflix is releasing 19 original movies and TV shows based on books in 2020. source Netflix

Netflix has dozens of new original movies and TV shows set to premiere in 2020.

Several of them, such as “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “All the Bright Places,” are based on existing novels that you can read now.

Here is every book adaptation that you can stream on Netflix in 2020.

Netflix has dozens of original movies and TV shows set to premiere in 2020, and many of them have literary origins.

From a sequel to the hit 2018 romance “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” to a new Shonda Rhimes series, keep reading to see all of the book adaptations coming to Netflix in 2020.

“Dracula” retells Bram Stoker’s 1897 classic novel.

caption Claes Bang stars on “Dracula.” source Netflix/Alma Books

Based on: “Dracula” by Bram Stoker

Release date: January 4

Synopsis: “Dracula” is the latest retelling of the classic Gothic tale about a Transylvanian vampire plotting against Victorian London, this time from the creators of BBC’s “Sherlock” (Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat).

The TV show “October Faction” was adapted from a comic about monster hunters.

caption Aurora Burghart on “October Faction.” source Netflix/IDW Publishing

Based on: The “October Faction” series by Steve Niles

Release date: January 23

Synopsis: Based on the comic series of the same name, “October Faction” follows the escapades of two retired monster hunters and their teenage twins.

Yangsze Choo’s 2014 book “The Ghost Bride: A Novel” inspired a new Netflix drama.

caption Jojo Goh stars on “The Ghost Bride.” source Netflix/William Morrow Paperbacks

Based on: “The Ghost Bride: A Novel” by Yangsze Choo

Release date: January 23

Synopsis: A young Chinese woman in colonial Malaysia whose father has recently lost his fortune becomes the “ghost bride” of a wealthy family’s recently deceased son in an attempt to calm his spirit. She is soon drawn into the parallel universe of the afterlife, where she learns secrets about her own family.

“Locke & Key” was adapted from a fantasy comic series that was published between 2008 and 2013.

caption Emilia Jones appears on “Locke and Key.” source Netflix/IDW Publishing

Based on: The “Locke and Key Series” by Joe Hill

Release date: February 7

Synopsis: Three siblings move to their father’s ancestral estate after his murder, where they discover magical keys and an evil otherworldly creature.

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is a sequel to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 YA romance novel of the same name.

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor star in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.” source Netflix/Simon & Schuster

Based on: “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han

Release date: February 12

Synopsis: In the followup to Netflix’s popular 2018 film, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Lara Jean (Lara Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have just become a real couple when another recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters shows up and establishes a love triangle.

Anne Hathaway stars in the upcoming thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted,” which is based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel.

caption Anne Hathaway in “The Last Thing He Wanted.” source Netflix/Alfred A. Knopf

Based on: “The Last Thing He Wanted” by Joan Didion

Release date: February 21

Synopsis: A veteran DC journalist (Anne Hathaway) investigates an international arms dealer in which her father (Willem Dafoe) is involved. In the meantime, a US government official (Ben Affleck) begins trailing her work.

The new teen dramedy “I Am Not Okay With This” was originally a 2017 graphic novel.

caption Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis in “I Am Not Okay With This.” source Netflix/Fantagraphics Books

Based on: “I Am Not Okay With This” by Charles Sanford Forsman

Release date: February 26

Synopsis: “It: Chapter 2” costars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff reunite in a TV series about a teenage girl named Sydney (Lillis), who navigates high school as she begins to exhibit superpowers.

The popular 2015 young adult book “All the Bright Places” is now a movie starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.

caption Elle Fanning and Justice Smith star in “All the Bright Places.” source Netflix/Knopf Publishing Group

Based on: “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven

Release date: February 28

Synopsis: High school outcasts Violet (Elle Fanning) and Theodore (Justice Smith) fall for each other while dealing with past physical and psychological traumas.

Amy Adams and Glenn Close will costar in an adaptation of the 2016 memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”

caption Amy Adams will appear in the upcoming film “Hillbilly Elegy.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic and Harper & Brothers

Based on: “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” by J.D. Vance

Release date: November 2020

Synopsis: A Yale Law School graduate and former marine recalls his life growing up in rural Appalachian Kentucky, and how the Midwestern white working class is declining.

“The Umbrella Academy” season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2020, and the show was originally a series of graphic novels.

caption Ellen Page stars on “The Umbrella Academy.” source Netflix/Dark Horse Comics

Based on: “The Umbrella Academy Series” by Gerard Way

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: Seven children born in 1989 to unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before were adopted by mysterious billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and developed superpowers.

After growing apart, they come together again after their father’s death to deal with a potential global apocalypse.

Lily James and Armie Hammer will star in a film based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 Gothic romance “Rebecca.”

caption Lily James will appear in “Rebecca.” source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic and William Morrow Paperbacks

Based on: “Rebecca” by Daphne Du Maurier

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: In the 1930s, the new wife (Lily James) of a British aristocrat (Armie Hammer) finds their new home haunted by the presence of his deceased previous wife, Rebecca.

The previous film adaptation of Du Maurier’s book (released in 1940) was directed by Alfred Hitchock and won best picture at the Oscars.

The most recent book to inspire a Netflix series is Thomas Wheeler’s fantasy novel “Cursed,” which was published in October 2019.

caption Katherine Langford will star on “Cursed.” source Netflix/Simon & Schuster

Based on: “Cursed” by Thomas Wheeler

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: In a retelling of the classic Arthurian myth, “13 Reasons Why” star Katherine Langford plays Nimue, a teenage sorceress who crosses paths with Arthur as he attempts to find the wizard Merlin.

The upcoming drama series “Warrior Nun” is based on a manga-style comic that ran from 1994 to 2002.

caption Alba Baptista will play the lead role on “Warrior Nun.” source Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Raph and Antarctic Press

Based on: “Warrior Nun Aralea” by Ben Dunn

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: A young woman named Ava (Alba Baptisa) wakes up in a morgue and discovers that she is now part of an ancient order that fights demons on Earth.

The “Shadow and Bone” TV series will explore the magical intrigue of author Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse.”

caption Jessie Mei Li, Amita Suman, and Archie Renaux will star on “Shadow and Bone.” source Netflix/Macmillan Publishers

Based on: The “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows” series by Leigh Bardugo

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: Leigh Bardugo’s popular YA “Grishaverse” (a fictional world that is explored in her “Shadow and Bone” trilogy and “Six of Crows” duology) is inspired by Russian mythology. The Grisha are a magical milita who are able to control the elements.

The “Shadow and Bone” TV series will merge the events of her two series, following a teenage orphan named Alina (Jessie Mei Li), who joins the Grisha after uncovering a rare ability to summon light.

Shonda Rhimes’ next project is a TV adaption of the eight-book “Bridgerton” series.

caption Shonda Rhimes will bring the “Bridgerton” series to life on a Netflix series. source Jon Kopaloff/WireImage and Avon Books

Based on: The “Bridgerton” series by Julia Quinn

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: In Regency Era England, the wealthy Bridgerton family contend with lust and betrayal in British high society.

“Bridgerton” is the first product of Shonda Rhimes’ $150 million 2017 deal with Netflix, and will differentiate itself from other prominent period dramas with race-blind casting.

Nick Jonas is executive-producing “Dash and Lily,” a TV adaptation of a 2011 holiday romance book.

caption Austin Abrams will star on “Dash and Lily.” source Todd Williamson/Getty Images and Penguin Random House

Based on: “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares” by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: During the holidays, romance grows between the cynical Dash (“Euphoria” star Austin Abrams) and idealistic Lily (Midori Francis), who begin passing a notebook back and forth at different locations in New York City.

Netflix’s new film “Unorthodox” will dramatically recount Deborah Feldman’s 2012 memoir about leaving the strict religious society in which she grew up.

caption Shira Haas will star in “Unorthodox.” source Netflix/Simon & Schuster

Based on: “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots” by Deborah Feldman

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: A young woman named Deborah leaves her strict Orthodox Jewish community and an arranged marriage in New York City to live a secular life in Berlin.

“Behind Your Eyes” will turn author Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 psychological drama of the same name into a film.

caption Simona Brown will star in “Behind Her Eyes.” source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Flatiron Books

Based on: “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: After single mom Louise (Simona Brown) enters an affair with her new boss, she also becomes friends with his wife. Soon, Louise begins to learn unsettling secrets about their marriage.

“Alice in Borderland” will bring a 2013 Japanese manga about a man who enters a video game to the screen.

caption Shinsuke Sato will direct “Alice in Borderland.” source Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho and Delcourt

Based on: The “Alice in Borderland” series by ASO-H

Release date: TBA

Synopsis: Tokyo videogamer Ryohei Alice is placed inside of a high-stakes survival game with his two best friends.