16 thoughtful gifts for book lovers to satisfy the bookworm on your list

With many options available, finding the right read for a book lover can be challenging.

As professional bibliophiles, we’ve curated a list that will delight any literary-buff with an adoration for words.

Shopping for a book lover can be difficult unless you know the entire contents of their bookshelf well enough to avoid buying them the dreaded duplicate of a tome they already own (unless it’s a special version like a first edition or a fancy illustrated one – those will be received with enthusiasm).

Don’t worry, though – we’re here to help. Writers are more or less professional bookworms and wannabe authors, so you can trust that our recommendations will go over well with anyone else who loves the written word.

Whether your giftee prefers ebooks or physical books with that intoxicating new book smell, we have gifts that will send them into their reading nooks with big smiles on their faces.

Just don’t expect to see your beloved bookworm any time soon – they’ll be awfully busy enjoying these thoughtful gifts.

Top 5 book lover gifts for 2019:

An ebook subscription

source Scribd

If the bookworm you’re shopping for is all-in on ebooks and doesn’t own or want a Kindle, get them a Scribd subscription. For less than $10 a month, they’ll have access to hundreds of thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and newspapers. Your giftee can read and listen to Scribd books on the apps for Android, iOS, Fire Tablet, or on the Scribd webpage. Ebooks and audiobooks are downloadable for offline reading. To learn more about Scribd, read our full review of the service on Insider Picks.

It’s important to note that you cannot get Scribd ebooks on a Kindle, so if your giftee has or wants a Kindle, get them signed up for Kindle Unlimited, which is a similar service for Amazon’s Kindle ebook reader and its Kindle apps for iOS, Android, and the Fire Tablet.

A physical book subscription

source Book of the Month

Of course, some people don’t like ebooks, so we’re also recommending a subscription to Book of the Month Club. This subscription gets your bookworm their pick of the best new books for $11.99 to $14.99 a month depending on the length of subscription you choose to give them. They can also request extra books for an additional $9.99 each if they read more than one book a month. You can read our full review of the service on Insider Picks for more details.

An ebook reader

source Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis, available on Amazon, $129.99 or $249.99

No matter which Kindle you buy, you really can’t go wrong. I personally think the Kindle Oasis and Paperwhite are the best ones to buy because they are both waterproof, have a backlight, and are comfortable to hold. If your book lover prefers page-turning buttons, the Oasis is the one to get. It’s also a good idea to get them a Kindle Unlimited subscription so they can access hundreds of thousands of books for free.

A Kindle case or cover

source Amazon

It’s a good idea to include a protective case along with the Kindle if you decide to give it as a gift. Amazon’s covers and cases protect the Kindle from falls and scratches, plus, they’re nice to hold. It’s almost like holding a physical book in your hand when the cover is on – especially if you spring for a leather one.

A grip to hold an ebook reader, phone, or tablet while reading

source Amazon

If your loved one reads on their tablet, phone, or Kindle all the time, they’ll appreciate a PopSocket Grip. These cute grips pop onto any device and offer a sturdy handhold to make it easier to hold any device comfortably. They come in tons of colors and fun patterns, so it’s easy to find the right one for your reader. I love my PopSocket because it makes holding my phone while I read on it super easy; my colleague Sally Kaplan uses one on her Kindle for the same reason, and another one of my colleagues Brandt Ranj uses one on his iPhone, too.

A set of floating bookshelves

source Umbra

Even though you can’t use the spell leviosa to make your giftee’s books float in the air, you can use Umbra’s floating bookshelves to achieve a similar effect. These shelves are sturdy, hold multiple books, and are easy to install.

A pair of agate book ends

source Rock Paradise

There are tons of cool book ends out there, but perhaps none that are as Instagram-ready as these agate book ends from Rock Paradise. Not only do they look awesome and come in several fun colors, they are also heavy enough to ensure that they do a good job of upholding a massive book collection.

A book lovers’ journal to record which books they’ve read

source Amazon

It’s all too easy to forget all the books you’ve read when you’ve read so many, but that’s why this book lover’s journal is a great gift. Your voracious reader can keep track of all the books they’ve read and all the ones they want to read. Also, next year, you can take a peak inside to see which books you should give them as gifts.

A literary mug

source Philospher’s Guild

One of the best parts of reading is absorbing the wisdom and beauty of the writer’s words. The Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild puts many fun literary quotations on mugs, and we love this “first lines of literature” mug. I personally own a Shakespearean insult mug from the Guild.

A box of English black tea bags with quotations

source Novel Teas

Keeping with the theme of beverages and quotations, these tea bags have fun quotations on the tags, so your reader can read even more wise words while drinking great English tea.

A high-end memory foam bean bag chair for their reading nook

source Tuft & Needle

Yes, it’s expensive, but if you want to build a cozy reading nook for your loved one, you can’t go wrong with the Tuft & Needle Pouch. Its basically a memory foam bean bag chair that’s soft, comfy, and perfect for curling up in to read a good book. We tested it out and loved it.

A pair of literary socks

source Out of Print

Book lovers like to be cozy, so book-themed socks are always a great idea. Out of print has tons of different designs, so you’re sure to find a pair that correspond to your reader’s favorite book. There are many general bookish designs that don’t relate to specific books, too.

A library lending kit so borrowed books get returned

source Knock Knock

The problem with lending books is that they’re often not returned. Your bookworm can channel their inner librarian with this personal library kit, which comes with a due date stamp, library due date cards, and everything else they need to ensure their books come back home in a timely manner.

A book lover tote bag

source Out of Print

There’s nothing like a book-themed tote bag to carry your books in. These Out Of Print book lover tote bags are made in tons of designs, including generic book themes and specific titles.

A candle that smells like the library

source Homesick

Like Hermione, your book lovers’ favorite place is probably the library. Luckily, they won’t have to get up and actually go to your local branch to get that lovely library smell if you get them this candle. It’s made of soy wax and smells of that warm homey library scent.

A leather bookmark

source Leatherology

This lovely full-grain leather bookmark can even be personalized. You’ll need to order before December 16, 2019 to get it for Christmas.

