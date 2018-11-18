I hired a TaskRabbit to help me assemble my IKEA furniture — and it solved the most annoying problem with shopping from the furniture giant

caption IKEA acquired TaskRabbit in 2017, and it solves one of the most annoying problems of shopping there. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

IKEA is known for its inexpensive furniture, but assembling it can be a daunting task.

In 2017, IKEA acquired TaskRabbit, which lets users hire temporary workers through the TaskRabbit app to do things like assemble IKEA furniture.

I recently used TaskRabbit to have my IKEA furniture built. Here’s how it worked.

IKEA is known for carrying inexpensive furniture.

But there is a downside to shopping there – IKEA furniture is famously difficult to assemble.

To make the furniture assembly process easier, IKEA acquired TaskRabbit in 2017. TaskRabbit lets users hire temporary workers to deliver purchases, clean homes, and even assemble furniture. IKEA shoppers can hire a “tas ker” from the TaskRabbit app and website or through an employee in-store once they have purchased the products.

The program offers fixed pricing for IKEA customers seeking someone to assemble furniture purchased from the furniture giant. It’s separate from IKEA’s delivery service and has to be booked through TaskRabbit.

I recently had IKEA furniture delivered and decided to put its TaskRabbit service to the test. I went to TaskRabbit’s “IKEA Assembly” page, selected the furniture that I needed assembled, reserved a time, and that was it. While there were a few downsides, like having to plan around a long delivery window from IKEA, it was easy to use and overall made the process a lot smoother.

Here’s what it’s like to use.

I was ordering a couch and coffee table from IKEA and selected delivery at checkout. The delivery fee was $39.

source Ikea

After selecting delivery, I was given a 12-hour delivery window for the date I picked, with a note that it would be shortened to a four-hour window closer to the delivery time.

source Ikea

At the bottom of the screen was an option to learn more about assembly services through TaskRabbit, which IKEA acquired in 2017.

source Ikea

TaskRabbit lets users hire temporary workers to deliver purchases, clean homes, and even assemble furniture. I never ended up receiving an email with more information, so I just went directly to the TaskRabbit website.

source TaskRabbit

Once I was on the site, I selected what I needed assembled. Each item has an assembly price underneath it. A sofa and coffee table cost $72 to assemble. It was very straightforward and easy to use.

source TaskRabbit

Before paying, I had to sign up for an account.

source TaskRabbit

Then I was able to choose a date and time for the Tasker to arrive. I had to wait for IKEA to call the day before my delivery with a four-hour window before I was able to schedule the TaskRabbit assembly, which was slightly frustrating.

source TaskRabbit

My delivery window was between 2:00 PM and 6:00 p.m., so I booked someone to come at 6:30. The Tasker immediately messaged me to ask whether the furniture had arrived and which specific items I had ordered.

source TaskRabbit

When my furniture arrived at the very beginning of the delivery window, he was able to shift our appointment time hours earlier. Communication through the app was very easy and direct.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It only took him about an hour and a half to put together both pieces of furniture. Overall, the process was really simple, and it was definitely easier than having to do it myself.