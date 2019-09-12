Booked a flight to Busan on SilkAir for the year-end? You’ll probably fly on Singapore Airlines instead

SIA will fly four times a week to Busan from October 28. Pixabay

Holidaymakers scheduled for Busan on SilkAir flights at the end of the year will find themselves on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights instead.

SIA said in an announcement on Thursday (September 12) that its flagship carrier would be taking over non-stop Busan services by its regional wing, SilkAir, from October 28.

The decision, which is pending regulatory approval, will see SIA operate the Busan services four times a week.

It will also allow SIA to boost seat capacity on the route by a whopping 76 per cent to meet growing demand.

SIA said it will use a 285-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft, which has 255 Economy Class seats and 30 Business Class seats, for its Busan services.

In comparison, SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800 can only accommodate 162 passengers, it said.

The carrier had launched its Busan service in May, and was, at the time, the only airline with scheduled direct flights to the city.

As of now, there are only two airlines offering non-stop flights from Singapore to Busan: SilkAir and budget carrier Jeju Air, which launched the service in July.

Eastar Jet, also a low-cost carrier, is expected to launch its own Singapore-Busan service in the near future.

Read also: