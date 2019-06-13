Booking a Go-Jek? You can now pay with DBS PayLah

Go-Jek said it is rolling out the new payment method as 35 per cent of its transactions are currently paid for in cash. The Straits Times

Go-Jek users in Singapore can now use DBS PayLah to pay for their rides.

The company announced on Thursday (Jun 13) that it was rolling out the new payment method as 35 per cent of its transactions are currently being paid for in cash.

The app, which entered Singapore last year, said it had hit 10 million rides earlier in May.

While Go-Jek has an e-wallet, Go-Pay, it is not integrated into its app in Singapore. Meanwhile, competitor Grab has e-wallet GrabPay, which is available for use here.

The new payment option is meant to provide those without a debit or credit card with a means of digital payment, Go-Jek said. DBS PayLah has over over one million users.

Go-Jek users must do a one-time set up and authorisation for DBS PayLah in their app before they can begin using the option.

Go-Jek will also be integrated into DBS PayLah in the next few months, the company said. This will allow drivers to instantly make unlimited transfers of their earnings into their bank accounts.

The company added that it is exploring a second collaboration with DBS in its home market, Indonesia.