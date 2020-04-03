Booking Holdings Inc. CEO tests positive for coronavirus

caption The logo of the Booking Holdings is seen on a screen of a smartphone next to a screen with an illustration ofthe stock market. Booking Holdings is listed in Nasdaq. The Nasdaq is the second-largest stock exchange in the world after the New York Stock Exchange. Booking Holdings operates several booking websites as booking.com , priceline.com , kayak.com, Momondo, agoda.com , Cheapflights, OpenTable and rentalcars.com. source Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The CEO of Booking Holdings Inc. announced on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Glenn Fogel was tested last week after developing a fever and flu-like symptoms.

The online travel company could be hit hard since travel bookings have significantly decreased.

Glenn Fogel, the CEO of Booking Holdings Inc., announced that he tested positive for coronavirus in a statement this week.

Fogel said he started having a fever and flu-like symptoms early last week and got tested for the novel coronavirus not long after.

“I am very fortunate in that I only had a mild set of symptoms and can now say that I feel fine. While I feel grateful for myself, of course, I feel terrible for those who are facing much more difficult times at this very moment,” Fogel wrote.

The CEO of the online travel company said on Thursday that he understands why people may not be quick to book travel in light of the outbreak, CNBC reported.

“You have people that are more concerned about, ‘Am I going to have a job?’ They’re thinking about that a lot more than, ‘Am I going to go away in July somewhere or not?'” Fogel told CNBC.

According to CNBC, Booking Holdings, which operates Priceline.com, Kayak.com, and other travel sites, has suspended all non-essential travel. While some hotel and travel companies have furloughed or fired staff members due to decreased revenue, Booking Holdings is freezing hiring.

Fogel wrote in his statement that when the pandemic is over, his organization will continue their “mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. Until then, please stay safe.”

He urged people to take the coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing.

“There will be difficult days ahead, and for most of us, things will get worse before they get better – but, I know we will weather the storm,” he said.