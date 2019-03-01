5 books that will help you overcome the biggest struggles people have at work

source Shutterstock

Everyone faces conflicts at work, whether it’s the stress of negotiating a raise or the fear that you don’t fit in with your coworkers.

No matter what is keeping you down at work, there’s a book out there full of practical advice to get you back on track.

We found the five books to help you tackle common career issues.

Stuck in a career rut? We’ve all been there.

Maybe it’s an efficiency issue: you’re working countless nights and weekends but just barely making a dent in your to-do list. Maybe it’s a matter of workplace toxicity: a competitive coworker or vindictive boss making it hard to come into the office every day.

Or maybe you’re simply bored with the same old work you’ve been doing for years.

No matter the issue, there are countless books by work experts filled with practical advice to help you get back on track.

We’ve rounded up five great books to help you overcome common obstacles to your professional goals. Check them out below:

When you’re bored at work

source Amazon

The concept behind Todd Henry’s “Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every Day” is quite simple: We only have a certain amount of time on this planet, so we should put our best foot forward every chance that we get.

Sounds great, right? But with never-ending to-do lists, small, thankless errands, and repetitive tasks, it’s easy to get swept up in boredom or listlessness at work. In “Die Empty,” Henry provides tools to conquer mental stagnation and reawaken enthusiasm, encouraging readers to focus on unleashing their best selves every chance that they can.

When you feel like you’re not fit for the workplace

source Amazon

Let’s face it: the nine-to-five lifestyle can be intimidating.

Between networking, office politics, and mind-numbing bureaucracy, it can sometimes seem like achieving success in the workforce is only possible if you’re an upbeat extrovert who is extremely detail-oriented and socially savvy.

But what if you’re anxious, introverted, or just plain shy? Instead of changing who you are to fit the status quo, Jennifer Romolini asks you to embrace the things that make you unique and use them to your advantage in her book “Weird in a World That’s Not.” Using her own experience as a self-described misfit, Romolini will empower you to turn your quirks into professional selling points and pursue your dreams free of shame.

When you want to ask for a raise

source Goodreads

Asking for a raise can be extremely nerve-racking.

In fact, 57% of respondents to a Payscale survey reported they’d never asked for a raise because they were uncomfortable negotiating, they were afraid of seeming too pushy, or because they were afraid doing so would cause them to lose their job.

If any of those fears sound familiar, do yourself a favor and pick up “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It” by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz. Voss and Raz break down nine specific tactics to make you a master negotiator in your everyday life. Voss, an ex-international hostage negotiator, uses examples of his past work in the FBI to support his nine strategies, making this book different from many books on the market written by career or life coaches.

When you want to start a side-hustle but you don’t know how

source Amazon

Approximately 57 million people in the United States participate in the gig economy – and with ever-evolving technology and an increasingly unpredictable economy, it’s safe to say that that number will only continue to rise.

If you’re hoping to join the growing community of freelancers, self-directed part-timers, and side-hustlers, but don’t know where to start, pick up Chris Guillebeau’s “Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days.” Guillebeau offers step-by-step instructions on how to identify, establish, and make money from a great side-hustle in under a month.

When you’re ready for something new

source Amazon

The way that we complete and think about our work is radically different than it was even 10, five, even two years ago.

No one knows this better than Jenny Blake, an ex-Google consultant and the author of “Pivot: The Only Move That Matters Is Your Next One.”

In this book, Blake asserts that “careers are no longer straightforward, linear, and predictable like ladders.” With that in mind, she explains it’s time to abandon the old strategies of getting ahead in work and instead proposes ways to navigate, initiate, and even capitalize on the sudden changes and shake-ups that have become hallmarks of modern-day careers.

“Pivot” is a positive and practical guide to creating fresh starts – in new jobs and within existing positions – on your own terms.