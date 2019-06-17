15 books you’ll love if you couldn’t get enough of the ‘Harry Potter’ series

caption The “Harry Potter” books helped people around the world discover a love of reading. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The “Harry Potter” books are some of the most beloved in the world, so it can be hard to figure out what to read afterwards.

Harry Potter fans might appreciate books that are tangentially related, such as “The Alchemyst” about Nicholas Flamel, a character mentioned in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Other popular fantasy books include “Children of Blood and Bone,” “Artemis Fowl,” and the “Percy Jackson” series.

There are still more stories from the “Harry Potter” universe in the works. Another “Fantastic Beasts” movie will hit theaters in 2021, and J.K. Rowling will release four new “Harry Potter” stories centered around different Hogwarts classes, the first two of which will arrive on June 27.

If you can’t wait until then and have already reread the “Harry Potter” books more times than you can count, there are plenty of other great works of contemporary fantasy to devour in the meantime.

Here are 15 books you’ll love if you couldn’t get enough of “Harry Potter.”

“Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Twelve-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl has discovered a world below ground of armed and dangerous – and extremely high-tech – fairies. He kidnaps one of them, Holly Short, and holds her for ransom in an effort to restore his family’s fortune. But he may have underestimated the fairies’ powers. Is he about to trigger a cross-species war?”

“The Lightning Thief” (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 1) by Rick Riordan

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Percy Jackson is a good kid, but he can’t seem to focus on his schoolwork or control his temper. And lately, being away at boarding school is only getting worse – Percy could have sworn his pre-algebra teacher turned into a monster and tried to kill him. When Percy’s mom finds out, she knows it’s time that he knew the truth about where he came from, and that he go to the one place he’ll be safe.”

“Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Zélie Adebola remembers when the soil of Orïsha hummed with magic. Burners ignited flames, Tiders beckoned waves, and Zélie’s Reaper mother summoned forth souls.

But everything changed the night magic disappeared. Under the orders of a ruthless king, maji were killed, leaving Zélie without a mother and her people without hope.

Now Zélie has one chance to bring back magic and strike against the monarchy. With the help of a rogue princess, Zélie must outwit and outrun the crown prince, who is hell-bent on eradicating magic for good.”

“Sabriel” by Garth Nix

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Since childhood, Sabriel has lived outside the walls of the Old Kingdom, away from the power of Free Magic, and away from the Dead who refuse to stay dead. But now her father, the Abhorson, is missing, and Sabriel must cross into that world to find him.”

“Fangirl” by Rainbow Rowell

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Reading. Rereading. Hanging out in Simon Snow forums, writing Simon Snow fan fiction, dressing up like the characters for every movie premiere.

Cath’s sister has mostly grown away from fandom, but Cath can’t let go. She doesn’t want to. Now that they’re going to college, Wren has told Cath she doesn’t want to be roommates. Cath is on her own, completely outside of her comfort zone. She’s got a surly roommate with a charming, always-around boyfriend, a fiction-writing professor who thinks fan fiction is the end of the civilized world, a handsome classmate who only wants to talk about words … And she can’t stop worrying about her dad, who’s loving and fragile and has never really been alone. For Cath, the question is: Can she do this?”

“Graceling” by Kristin Cashore

Amazon’s Synopsis: “‘Graceling’ tells the story of the vulnerable-yet-strong Katsa, who is smart and beautiful and lives in the Seven Kingdoms where selected people are born with a Grace, a special talent that can be anything at all. Katsa’s Grace is killing. As the king’s niece, she is forced to use her extreme skills as his brutal enforcer. Until the day she meets Prince Po, who is Graced with combat skills, and Katsa’s life begins to change.”

“The Alchemyst: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel” by Michael Scott

Amazon’s Synopsis: “Nicholas Flamel is the greatest Alchemyst to ever live. The records show that he died in 1418, but what if he’s actually been making the elixir of life for centuries?

The secrets to eternal life are hidden within the book he protects – the Book of Abraham the Mage. It’s the most powerful book that has ever existed, and in the wrong hands, it will destroy the world. And that’s exactly what Dr. John Dee plans to do when he steals it.”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” by Cassandra Clare

Amazon’s Synopsis: “When fifteen-year-old Clary Fray heads out to the Pandemonium Club in New York City, she hardly expects to witness a murder – much less a murder committed by three teenagers covered with strange tattoos and brandishing bizarre weapons. This is Clary’s first meeting with the Shadowhunters, warriors dedicated to ridding the earth of demons.”

“The Field Guide: The Spiderwick Chronicles Book One” by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black

Amazon’s Synopsis: “After finding a mysterious, handmade field guide in the attic of the ramshackle old mansion they’ve just moved into, Jared; his twin brother, Simon; and their older sister, Mallory, discover that there’s a magical and maybe dangerous world existing parallel to our own-the world of faerie. The Grace children want to share their story, but the faeries will do everything possible to stop them.”

“Mistborn: The Final Empire” by Brandon Sanderson

Amazon’s Synopsis: “A thousand years the Lord Ruler, the “Sliver of Infinity,” reigned with absolute power and ultimate terror, divinely invincible. Then, when hope was so long lost that not even its memory remained, a terribly scarred, heart-broken half-Skaa rediscovered it in the depths of the Lord Ruler’s most hellish prison. Kelsier “snapped” and found in himself the powers of a Mistborn. A brilliant thief and natural leader, he turned his talents to the ultimate caper, with the Lord Ruler himself as the mark.”

“The Color of Magic” by Terry Pratchet

Amazon’s Synopsis: “The beginning of the hilarious and irreverent series that has more than 80 million copies worldwide, “The Color of Magic” is where we meet tourist Twoflower and wizard guide Ricewind, and follow them on their always-bizarre journeys. A writer who has been compared to Mark Twain, Kurt Vonnegut, and Douglas Adams, Sir Terry Pratchett has created a complex, yet zany world filled with a host of unforgettable characters who navigate around a profound fantasy universe, complete with its own set of cultures and rules.”

“The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss

Amazon’s Synopsis: My name is Kvothe.

I have stolen princesses back from sleeping barrow kings. I burned down the town of Trebon. I have spent the night with Felurian and left with both my sanity and my life. I was expelled from the University at a younger age than most people are allowed in. I tread paths by moonlight that others fear to speak of during day. I have talked to Gods, loved women, and written songs that make the minstrels weep.

You may have heard of me.

“Enchantment: A Classic Fantasy with a Modern Twist” by Orson Scott Card

Amazon’s Synopsis: The moment Ivan stumbled upon a clearing in the dense Carpathian forest, his life was forever changed. Atop a pedestal encircled by fallen leaves, the beautiful princess Katerina lay still as death. But beneath the foliage a malevolent presence stirred and sent the ten-year-old Ivan scrambling for the safety of Cousin Marek’s farm.

Compelled to return to his native land, Ivan finds the clearing just as he left it.

This time he does not run. This time he awakens the beauty with a kiss … and steps into a world that vanished a thousand years ago.

“Circle of Magic: Sandry’s Book” by Tamora Pierce

Amazon’s Synopsis: Four elements of power, four mages-in-training learning to control them. In Book One of the Circle of Magic Quartet, gifted young weaver Sandry is brought to the Winding Circle community. There she meets Briar, a former thief with a way with plants; Daja, an outcase gifted at metalcraft; and Tris, whose connection with the weather unsettles everyone, including herself. The four misfits are taught how to use their magic, but when disaster strikes, it’s up to Sandry to weave together four different kinds of power to save herself, her friends, and Winding Circle.

“The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien

Amazon’s Synopsis: “When Thorin Oakenshield and his band of dwarves embark upon a dangerous quest to reclaim the hoard of gold stolen from them by the evil dragon Smaug, Gandalf the wizard suggests an unlikely accomplice: Bilbo Baggins, an unassuming Hobbit dwelling in peaceful Hobbiton.

Along the way, the company faces trolls, goblins, giant spiders, and worse. But as they journey from the wonders of Rivendell to the terrors of Mirkwood and beyond, Bilbo will find that there is more to him than anyone – himself included – ever dreamed.”

