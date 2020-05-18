4 books billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates recommend to help you be more mindful and less stressed

caption Bill and Melinda Gates make reading part of their daily routine. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates are avid readers who regularly recommend their favorite reads.

Some of both of their favorite books have a common theme: the power of mindfulness and living without fear.

Most recently, Bill listed the book “The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness” in his book recommendations for the summer of 2020.

The main takeaways from each of the four titles is the importance of mindfulness and taking care of one’s emotional health.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates recently published his semiannual list of favorite books.

Among the list of books he’s reading for summer 2020 are a number of titles on mindfulness, including “The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness,” which Gates says helped turn him into a person who practices meditation daily.

But he’s not the only Gates pouring over page-turners. His wife, Melinda Gates, the philanthropist and former general manager at Microsoft, has recommended many good reads herself. (She’s also written a few, including her most recent “The Moment of Lift.”)

One theme that emerges from some of their top reads is mindfulness, or the state of being actively engaged in the present moment. It’s a way of living that many, including the likes of Oprah and Arianna Huffington, have credited with their success.

Here are three eye-opening books the couple has recommended as well as the main takeaway from each.

“The Headspace Guide To Meditation and Mindfulness” by Andy Puddicombe

source Griffin

In his May 2020 list of books to read over the summer, Bill recommended this book written by former Buddhist monk and creator of the popular meditation app Headspace, Andy Puddicombe.

“For years, I was a skeptic about meditation. Now I do it as often as I can-three times a week, if time allows. Andy’s book and the app he created, Headspace, are what made me a convert,” he writes.

The book offers visual tips and tricks to explain difficult concepts in meditation and encourages readers to take just 10 minutes each day to be mindful.

Buy it here>>

“The Book of Awakening” by Mark Nepo

source Red Wheel

In a 2018 Facebook post, Melinda wrote that Nepo’s book is one of her favorites to reread. “Mark’s writing helps me step back, be still, and center myself – particularly on days that feel especially chaotic, or when I need a moment of quiet.”

Originally published in 2000, “The Book of Awakening” surged in popularity when Oprah recommended it in 2014. Each chapter corresponds with a day of the year and is filled with tiny bits of wisdom. An overarching takeaway, however, is to practice being still more often.

“When we can be – no matter how briefly – at one with what we have in common with all life, we are rewarded beyond attachment and ownership. This is the difference between becoming a singer and becoming the song,” the author writes.

Buy it here>>

“Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown

source Gotham

In 2010, Brown’s TEDxHouston talk on vulnerability went viral, ultimately garnering more than 46 million views. She had put her finger on a topic that resonated with many: how to be more courageous and less afraid by being more honest.

In her book “Daring Greatly,” Brown argues that if people stop waiting to be perfect and instead dare to live their authentic lives, they’ll be better leaders, parents, and friends. “Vulnerability is the core, the heart, the center, of meaningful human experiences,” she writes.

Buy it here>>

“Awakening Joy” by James Baraz and Shoshana Alexander

source Parallax Press

“Awakening Joy” co-author Baraz is a mindfulness and meditation teacher with more than 30 years of experience. Baraz has developed an in-person seminar based on the book, which Bill and Melinda Gates once attended.

The book offers 10 strategies for making happiness a reflex. His main takeaway? That joy takes practice.

“Our joy and happiness is up to us. Our suffering or well-being is not solely determined by what’s happening in our present circumstances but to a large degree by our relationship to what is happening,” he wrote. “Joy is our birthright.”

Buy it here>>