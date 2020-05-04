9 books you should read right now if you’re struggling with imposter syndrome and need a confidence boost

caption One UK survey found about 50% of men and women have dealt with imposter syndrome recently. source Getty Images

Have you ever felt like your success is all due to luck? Or that it’s only a matter of time before everyone discovers that you’re not talented or you’re a fraud? If so, you may have what’s called imposter syndrome. While it’s technically not a medical prognosis, psychologists and researchers alike acknowledge it as a real problem many struggle with.

According to an article in the The Journal of the American Medical Association, imposter syndrome is defined as “a pattern of behavior wherein people (even those with adequate external evidence of success) doubt their abilities and have a persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud.” In other words, you don’t believe your own achievements are due to your abilities; and you think it’s merely a matter of time before people realize you’re incapable.

About half of all people struggle with imposter syndrome, according to a 2019 poll of 2,000 UK residents conducted by Clara Josa, author of “Ditching Imposter Syndrome.” Some 49% of men and 52% of women reported they dealt with it “daily” or “regularly” over the previous year.

Thankfully, a number of psychologists and career coaches have written on the topic. Here are seven of the most helpful books written by psychologists, career coaches, and successful entrepreneurs to help you deal with imposter syndrome.

“Ditching Imposter Syndrome” by Clare Josa

Josa has spent more than 15 years as an executive coach working with business leaders, many of whom have struggled with imposter syndrome. In her book, she draws on the findings from her experience, as well as her own research to craft a five-step plan for getting rid of the syndrome.

“Why Do I Feel Like an Imposter?” by Sandi Mann

Mann draws on her experience as a clinical psychologist to give real life examples of what imposter syndrome looks like in working adults, parents, teens, and children. She includes a number of charts and quizzes to help readers identify what triggers their imposter syndrome, as well as new ways to think about themselves.

“Own Your Greatness” by Lisa Orbé-Austin and Richard Orbé-Austin

In “Own Your Greatness,” Lisa and Richard Orbé-Austin, both licensed psychologists who run a leadership consulting company, provide numerous exercises to help you combat your imposter syndrome. One of them includes a prompt to help you understand the type of family you grew up in so that you can learn more about yourself, and stop any generational patterns of self doubt.

“The Middle Finger Project” by Ash Ambirge

Entrepreneur and speaker Ash Ambirge’s “The Middle Finger Project” is a great read for anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur but struggles with a lack of confidence. The bold, curse word-filled book feels like a pep talk from one pal to another on why you shouldn’t give up on your dreams.

“Imposter syndrome is the mean girl at the party,” she writes, “and we hate her.”

“The Imposter Cure” by Jessamy Hibberd

In “The Imposter Cure,” London-based clinical psychologist Hibberd reflects on what she’s learned from more than 15 years of coaching others through self-doubt, as well as her own imposter syndrome. Her goal of this book, she writes, is to start a conversation on what she calls a mix of emotions “that everyone feels.”

“I don’t just see imposter syndrome in my clinic; I see it among my friends and family and I’ve experienced it myself,” Hibberd writes.

“The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women” by Valerie Young

In “The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women,” Young recalls the moment in graduate school she realized she had imposter syndrome and wanted to learn more about it. The realization set her down a path of research to study its affect on women, and the best ways to combat it. She promises readers similar moments of realization.

“Keep a notebook handy to capture ‘ahas’ as they occur as well as to write your answers to exercises you’ll find throughout this book,” Young writes.

“The Impostor Syndrome” by Harold Hillman

Hillman, a leadership expert based and former clinical psychologist, shines a light on how being vulnerable can not only reduce your imposter syndrome, but help others see you as more authentic.

“All of our impostor stories give rise to a powerful insight about the importance of finding and being our authentic selves,” he writes.

“Unlocking Your Authentic Self” by Jennifer Hunt

Dr. Jennifer Hunt has supervised and mentored hundreds of medical students, residents, and physicians. She found that many high achieving women had imposter syndrome, so she decided to research how to combat it. In her book, she outlines a five-step plan for getting rid of feelings of doubt.

“Yes! You Are Good Enough,” by Trish Taylor

Life coach Trish Taylor lays out a 28-day program to help readers gain more confidence in “Yes! You Are Good Enough.” She begins her book by asking readers to dream big: “Reaching your own goals and dreams rarely happens by accident. Instead it requires intention, focus, and willingness to be introspective,” she wrote.

