11 new books to help you build wealth and get more done in 2019

caption Make your life, work, and money more productive in 2019. source Westend61/Getty Images

Kick off 2019 the right way by making your life, work, and money more productive.

We rounded up some of the best business and money books from 2018 to make 2019 your most productive year yet.

They’re filled with insights on how to make the most of your time, build habits, and find success at work, from creating a culture to leading the right way.

Make 2019 the year of productivity when it comes to life, work, and money.

There’s no shortage of books to help guide you through your most productive year yet. To help you get started, we rounded up some of the most popular books on Amazon in business and money published in 2018.

They’re brimming with advice on how to utilize your time, focus on the things that matter, and build new habits. They’re also full of secrets to success in business, from leading organizations and making the most of meetings to building a culture and overcoming obstacles – and how to scale up your business to be the next big thing.

Because if you succeed in work and use your time effectively, your chances at building wealth will be more successful, too.

Kick off the year on the right note with these books.

‘Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones’ by James Clear

From Amazon: “If you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don’t want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. Here, you’ll get a proven system that can take you to new heights.”

‘The Formula: The Universal Laws of Success’ by Albert-László Barabási

From Amazon: “Too often, accomplishment does not equal success. We did the work but didn’t get the promotion; we played hard but weren’t recognized; we had the idea but didn’t get the credit. We convince ourselves that talent combined with a strong work ethic is the key to getting ahead, but also realize that combination often fails to yield results, without any deeper understanding as to why.

“Recognizing this striking disconnect, the author, along with a team of renowned researchers and some of the most advanced data-crunching systems on the planet, dedicated themselves to one goal: Uncovering that ever-elusive link between performance and success.”

‘Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts.’ by Brené Brown

From Amazon: “Four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author Brené Brown has spent the past two decades studying the emotions and experiences that give meaning to our lives, and the past seven years working with transformative leaders and teams spanning the globe.

“She found that leaders in organizations ranging from small entrepreneurial startups and family-owned businesses to nonprofits, civic organizations, and Fortune 50 companies all ask the same question: How do you cultivate braver, more daring leaders, and how do you embed the value of courage in your culture?”

‘The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life.’ by Robin Sharma

From Amazon: “Legendary leadership and elite performance expert Robin Sharma introduced ‘The 5am Club’ concept over twenty years ago, based on a revolutionary morning routine that has helped his clients maximize their productivity, activate their best health and bulletproof their serenity in this age of overwhelming complexity.

“Now, in this life-changing book, handcrafted by the author over a rigorous four-year period, you will discover the early-rising habit that has helped so many accomplish epic results while upgrading their happiness, helpfulness, and feelings of aliveness.”

‘When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing’ by Daniel H. Pink

From Amazon: “Drawing on a rich trove of research from psychology, biology, and economics, Pink reveals how best to live, work, and succeed. How can we use the hidden patterns of the day to build the ideal schedule? Why do certain breaks dramatically improve student test scores? How can we turn a stumbling beginning into a fresh start? Why should we avoid going to the hospital in the afternoon? Why is singing in time with other people as good for you as exercise? And what is the ideal time to quit a job, switch careers, or get married?”

‘Big Things Have Small Beginnings: Learn to Play the Great Game’ by Wes Berry

From Amazon: “This book is NOT about failing; this book is about preventing, limiting, and continually overcoming the small failures and obstacles so that you can achieve great success because when you take care of the small details, the big stuff takes care of itself.”

‘Skin in the Game: Hidden Asymmetries in Daily Life’ by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

From Amazon: “In his most provocative and practical book yet, one of the foremost thinkers of our time redefines what it means to understand the world, succeed in a profession, contribute to a fair and just society, detect nonsense, and influence others. Citing examples ranging from Hammurabi to Seneca, Antaeus the Giant to Donald Trump, Nassim Nicholas Taleb shows how the willingness to accept one’s own risks is an essential attribute of heroes, saints, and flourishing people in all walks of life.”

‘The Culture Code’ by Daniel Coyle

From Amazon: “In ‘The Culture Code,’ Daniel Coyle goes inside some of the world’s most successful organizations – including the US Navy’s SEAL Team Six, IDEO, and the San Antonio Spurs – and reveals what makes them tick. He demystifies the culture-building process by identifying three key skills that generate cohesion and cooperation, and explains how diverse groups learn to function with a single mind.”

‘Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day’ by Jake Knapp

From Amazon: “In a world where information refreshes endlessly and the workday feels like a race to react to other people’s priorities faster, frazzled and distracted has become our default position. But what if the exhaustion of constant busyness wasn’t mandatory? What if you could step off the hamster wheel and start taking control of your time and attention? That’s what this book is about.”

‘Blitzscaling: The Lightning-Fast Path to Building Massively Valuable Companies’ by Reid Hoffman and Chris Yeh

From Amazon: “What entrepreneur or founder doesn’t aspire to build the next Amazon, Facebook, or Airbnb? Yet those who actually manage to do so are exceedingly rare. So what separates the startups that get disrupted and disappear from the ones who grow to become global giants? “The secret is blitzscaling: A set of techniques for scaling up at a dizzying pace that blows competitors out of the water. The objective of Blitzscaling is not to go from zero to one, but from one to one billion – as quickly as possible.”

‘The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters’ by Priya Parker

From Amazon: “Drawing on her expertise as a facilitator of high-powered gatherings around the world, Parker takes us inside events of all kinds to show what works, what doesn’t, and why. She investigates a wide array of gatherings – conferences, meetings, a courtroom, a flash-mob party, an Arab-Israeli summer camp – and explains how simple, specific changes can invigorate any group experience.”

