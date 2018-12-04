Bootcut jeans are trying to make a comeback but people aren’t having it

caption The latest denim trend has the internet talking. source Shutterstock

GQ magazine has declared that bootcut jeans are officially making a comeback.

Many on social media were not accepting of the new trend, however.

One user tweeted, “Our society is crumbling,” while another wrote, in the words of Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next.“

Fashion trends come and go all the time. Whether it’s the go-to color of the season or the aesthetic that’s popular, it can be hard to keep up with what’s hot in the fashion world. And now, it appears that the latest trend is a little controversial: bootcut jeans.

According to GQ, bootcut jeans are officially making a comeback. In a piece written by Tyler Watamanuk, the magazine declares that bootcut jeans are being shown on the runway more often. Popular brand Balenciaga featured them in their spring fashion lookbook, causing the stir up. Although no longer popular, Watamanuk points out that major fashion retailers haven’t stopped making bootcut jeans over the years and so, the availability and opportunity to be “on trend” is there.

caption Balenciaga featured the bootcut style jeans on its site. source Balenciaga

It appears that the public isn’t here for the trend, though. After the piece was published and posted on Twitter, many clapped back with their distaste for bootcut jeans, saying that they’ll never turn back to the ways of the early 2000s. One Twitter user wrote, “our society is crumbling,” while another simply responded with an appropriate Gif.

Many joked about the topic, including New Yorker staff writer Osita Nwanevu who tweeted, “Call your Senators.” And of course, one of the most common reactions on social media stemmed from pop artist Ariana Grande herself and her new music video with many tweeting “thank u, next,” rejecting the trend.

thank u, next https://t.co/3ju4wTH7qA — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 3, 2018

