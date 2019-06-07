You can buy boozy, Dole Whip-stuffed cookie sandwiches at Disney World this summer

caption The new “Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich” is made with pineapple Dole Whip, moscato, and vodka sandwiched between sugar cookies. source Wine Bar George

You can now get boozy, Dole Whip-filled cookie sandwiches at Wine Bar George at Florida’s Disney Springs, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The Disney World eatery stuffs pineapple Dole Whip infused with moscato and vodka between two sugar cookies to make its new “Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich.”

The $8 cookie sandwich is sold daily throughout the summer, according to the press release.

A Wine Bar George representative told INSIDER that the dessert is available in limited quantities.

Dole Whip-flavored treats have become a staple at Disney parks around the world, and even booze-infused versions of the frozen pineapple soft serve have started to pop up in the Happiest Place on Earth.

Now through the rest of the summer, you can get boozy, Dole Whip-filled cookie sandwiches for $8 at Wine Bar George in Florida’s Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.

According to a press release from Wine Bar George, the new “Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich” is made with pineapple Dole Whip infused with moscato and vodka and stuffed between two sugar cookies. The outer rim of the sandwich is coated with pastel sprinkles of various shapes to add a colorful burst to the sweet treat.

The famous Disney Springs eatery serves other fan-favorite menu items made with Dole Whip including “Froscato” and “Froscato Mimosa” drinks that debuted back in March.

Wine Bar George’s latest dessert is available daily until the end of summer, according to the press release. A representative for the restaurant told INSIDER that the cookie sandwiches are only available in limited quantities, so you might want to get there early to try one.