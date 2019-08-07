These booze-filled ice pops contain 15% alcohol and come in different cocktail flavors, from watermelon martini to vodka lemonade

caption Each Drake’s Organic Spiked Ice pop contains a whopping 15% alcohol by volume. source Drake’s Organic Spirits

Ice pops are a childhood summer staple, but Drake’s Organic Spiked Ices are here to remind you that they definitely aren’t just for kids.

At 15% alcohol by volume (ABV), these super-boozy freezer pops pack a major punch. They also come in a variety of delicious flavors: Classic Mojito, Mango Rum Punch, Vodka Lemonade, and Watermelon Martini.

The best part? Each pop is only 80 calories. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

The pops are USDA Organic certified, Non GMO verified, Gluten Free certified, Vegan certified, and Kosher certified, according to the parent company Drake’s Organic Spirits.

The pops currently retail at $19.99 per 12-pack at Costco locations in Phoenix, San Diego, and Denver.

This isn’t the first high-octane wine cooler we’ve seen – frozen or not.

Last year, a bottled sangria with 13.9% alcohol content went viral for being called the “new Four Loko.” And this summer a number of other companies have also thrown their hat into the boozy juice pouch ring, offering items such as freeze-at-home frosé and no-hassle cocktail pouches.

