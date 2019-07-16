From margaritas to frosé, these are the best boozy juice pouches to bring to a summer party

caption Daily’s Mai Tai flavored cocktail pouch. source Daily’s

Summer is in full swing, and these boozy juice pouches are perfect for warm weather enjoyment.

Juice pouches are great for the beach and other areas with glass container restrictions.

From giant pouches of Malibu to personal boxes of Franzia, these are the best boozy juice pouches to enjoy during the summer.

From giant pouches of Malibu to personal boxes of Franzia, here are seven of the best boozy juice pouches to enjoy during the summer.

Chanmé Frosé sells sweetened, freeze-at-home frosé made with 2018 California rosé wine.

caption Chanmé Frosé sells freeze-and-squeeze pouches of frosé. source Instagram/ChanmeFrose

Cost: $19.99 per 4-pack

You can buy Chanmé Frosé (6.9% abv) here.

Malibu Pouches are giant 1.75-liter packets, which come in Blue Hawaiian, Pineapple Twist, Daiquiri, and Rum Punch.

caption Malibu’s new Mixed Drink Pouches are giant pouches filled with 1.75 liters of pre-mixed cocktails. source Malibu

The pouches have a convenient spout at the bottom for quick and tidy pours.

Cost: $15.49 – $38.00

You can buy Malibu’s new Mixed Drink Pouches (12.5% abv) here.

Daily’s Frozen Cocktails are no-hassle pouches with a wide variety of flavors, including “Jamaican Smile,” “Cherry Limeade,” and “Bahama Mama.”

There are classic flavors as well, including Margarita, Mai Tai, and Piña Colada.

Cost: $2.89 per pouch

You can buy Daily’s cocktail pouches (5% abv) here.

High Key Wine Pouches are adult juice pouches that come in Sweet White, Dry Rosé, and Semi-Sweet Rosé.

caption High Key Wine Pouches are perfect for the beach. source High Key Wine / Facebook

Cost: $19.98 per 6-pack

You can buy High Key Wine Pouches (12% abv) here.

Franzia now sells their classic boxed wine in personal pouches that hold three glasses each.

caption Franzia recently launched “Little Franz,” which are personal boxes of the company’s classic wines. source Franzia

The “Little Franz” wine boxes come in rosé, chardonnay, crisp white, and pinot grigio/colombard.

Cost: $5.49 per 500ml box

You can buy Little Franz boxes (9-12% abv) here.

Electric Rosé donates a portion of its sales to clean-water activist group WATER2Wines every time it sells a case of rosé pouches.

caption Electric Rosé’s pouches come with straws. source Electric Wine Co / Facebook

Cost: $2.99 per pouch

You can buy Electric Rosé pouches (12.5% abv) here.

ShotPak pouched cocktails are great for people looking for a stronger cocktail pouch. Flavors range from “Lemon Drop” to “Sour Apple.”

caption ShotPak cocktails are great for beachside relaxation. source ShotPak

Cost: $8.99 per 6-pack

You can buy ShotPak Cocktail pouches (17% abv) here.