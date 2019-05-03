Border Patrol just set up 2 new ‘tent cities’ for migrants. Here’s a look inside.

- source
- Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez
- The US government has set up two new “tent city” encampments to house migrants while they’re processed by Border Patrol.
- Two temporary complexes are now in El Paso and Donna, Texas, and cost $36.9 million.
- The US has indeed seen a major surge in Central American migrant families arriving in the US and requesting asylum, leaving Border Patrol agents and facilities overwhelmed.
The US government has set up two new “tent city” encampments to house migrant families, as an influx of migrants have overwhelmed Border Patrol’s existing facilities.
The two temporary tent complexes in El Paso and Donna, Texas, cost $36.9 million and are set to house migrants at least until August.
In a press release on Thursday, the Customs and Border Protection agency referred to the tents as “soft-sided structure.” The agency said they were set up “in response to the unprecedented number of families and unaccompanied children from non-contiguous countries illegally crossing the border.”
The US has indeed seen a major surge in Central American migrant families arriving in the US and requesting asylum. More than 103,000 people were apprehended at the US-Mexico border in March, and April’s numbers are anticipated to be even higher.
“US Border Patrol’s facilities are stretched beyond capacity,” John Sanders, the acting CBP commissioner, said in a statement. “I have seen firsthand the dedication and compassion of our frontline personnel who need additional resources to respond to this unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”
Here’s what the tent complex in Donna looks like.
Each of the tent complexes can accommodate up to 500 people.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
CBP said the tents are “weatherproof and climate-controlled,” with separate areas for eating, sleeping, recreation, and bathing.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
There are trailers for showers, laundry, and office spaces, and the tents have chemical toilets and sinks inside.
- source
- Retuers/Loren Elliott
For sleeping, migrants will have to use mats on the ground.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliott
There’s also a platform for security guards to stand watch.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliott
The complex is stocked with medical items like disposable masks and gloves.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliott
There’s also an area sectioned off specifically for medical services.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
The facilities are also outfitted with 48-inch flatscreen TVs, DVD players, and a stack of children’s movies.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
The facilities are equipped with fingerprint scanners. CBP recently announced that Border Patrol agents would fingerprint some migrant children aged 13 or younger for fear that some children are being trafficked.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
A sign written in English warns that CBP has “zero tolerance for sexual abuse & assault,” and offers information on how to report sexual misconduct. Thousands of migrant children were allegedly sexually abused or harassed in the last four years while they were in US government custody.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
The tent cities aren’t meant for long stays — they’re only meant to house migrants in the period of days Border Patrol takes to initially process them.
- source
- Reuters/Loren Elliot
These new facilities come after CBP faced harsh scrutiny over housing migrant families in deplorable conditions. At one point, hundreds of migrants, including young children, were held in an open-air enclosure under a bridge.
