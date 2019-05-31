A Border Patrol video shows 1,036 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in what officials are calling ‘the largest group ever encountered’

caption A video released by the Customs and Border Protection agency shows more than 1,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border. source Twitter/@CBP

The Customs and Border Protection agency released a video on Thursday showing 1,036 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in “the largest group ever encountered.”

The influx of migrants has swamped Border Patrol officers, who are tasked with arresting migrants they encounter and sheltering them for days at a time while they await processing for asylum claims.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to halt the flow of migrants, has lashed out at Mexico and threatened to impose 5% tariffs on all Mexican imports unless the country prevents Central American migrants from reaching the US border.

A striking video that the US Customs and Border Protection agency released on Thursday shows 1,036 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border illegally, apparently ducking under fencing to reach the American side.

CBP officials called it “the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents,” and flaunted it as the the latest evidence of a “crisis” amid a surge of Central American migrant families who have recently sought asylum in the US.

The video “demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our southwest border,” CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez said in a statement.

The government has been facing fierce criticism that the facilities where migrants are held after they cross the border are inhumane

Existing Border Patrol facilities have proven insufficient for holding massive amounts of migrants – particularly children – and have been fiercely criticized for their shoddy conditions.

1,036 individuals were apprehended by El Paso Sector Border Patrol as part of a large group yesterday morning. This is the largest group ever encountered illegally crossing the border. All the individuals were from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. https://t.co/bAIYh4XRFf pic.twitter.com/HybMuBvcTj — CBP (@CBP) May 30, 2019

Photos of such facilities have shown migrants packed into open-air enclosures, in some cases sleeping directly on the ground and sheltering themselves under tents or foil blankets.

CNN reported Friday that a report from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general said migrants in an El Paso facility were standing on toilets to get breathing space because it was so crowded.

Since December 2018, five migrant children have died shortly after crossing the border – some while they were still in Border Patrol custody.

All of the migrants shown in the video were from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, officials said. The group consisted of 934 members of families, 63 unaccompanied children, and 39 single adults.

President Donald Trump, who has vowed to halt the flow of migrants, has lashed out at Mexico for what he describes as a failure to prevent Central Americans from reaching the US border. On Thursday he threatened to impose tariffs starting at 5% on Mexican goods imported into the US “until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”