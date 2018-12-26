From demanding border wall funding to Christmas wishes for the ‘Fake News Media,’ here are the 9 most-engaged Trump tweets of 2018

President Donald Trump is no stranger to Twitter. He’s been a prolific tweeter since 2009 and attracted attention for using the platform to lob insults at former President Barack Obama, suggest global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese, and criticize his detractors.

While Trump’s life has changed significantly since he became president, his Twitter habits haven’t.

Now, he uses it to announce new policies, slam his critics, complain about the Russia investigation, promote business for himself and his supporters, and everything in between. Most recently, he’s taken to Twitter to pressure lawmakers to cave to his demands for a border wall and increased border security.

The website socialbearing.com analyzes the engagement reach of each Trump tweet and according to its data, 9 tweets stood out above the rest in 2018.

Here are the 9 most engaged Trump tweets of 2018:

Trump’s most engaged tweet of 2018 is one where he wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Democrats for not caving to his demands for a wall across the US-Mexico border.

The Democrats and President Obama gave Iran 150 Billion Dollars and got nothing, but they can’t give 5 Billion Dollars for National Security and a Wall? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

On Christmas, the president said he hoped everyone, “even the Fake News Media,” had a great day.

I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

As the government shutdown fight loomed because of Trump’s demands for a border wall, the president tweeted that he “won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time,” on an “America First” platform. “We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own!” he wrote.

I won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time, based on getting out of endless & costly foreign wars & also based on Strong Borders which will keep our Country safe. We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

On Christmas Eve, Trump complained on Twitter about not having any company. “I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” he tweeted.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Later on Christmas Eve, Trump tweeted about giving “a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas.” He tacked on: “Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved!”

I am in the Oval Office & just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas. We are already building and renovating many miles of Wall, some complete. Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Earlier in December, Trump took to Twitter after three people died and 11 were wounded following a terror attack at a Christmas market in France. “Another very bad terror attack in France,” he tweeted. “We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2018

On December 8, Trump criticized the “ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement” and said he was “way ahead of the curve” when he pulled out of the global climate change deal.

Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018

In a video posted to Twitter on December 21, the president said the US is plagued by drugs, gangs, human trafficking, and other issues he believes are being caused by illegal immigration. “The only thing that’s going to stop that is great border security,” he said.