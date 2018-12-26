From demanding border wall funding to Christmas wishes for the ‘Fake News Media,’ here are the 9 most-engaged Trump tweets of 2018

Sonam Sheth, Business Insider US
President Donald Trump is no stranger to Twitter. He’s been a prolific tweeter since 2009 and attracted attention for using the platform to lob insults at former President Barack Obama, suggest global warming was a hoax created by the Chinese, and criticize his detractors.

While Trump’s life has changed significantly since he became president, his Twitter habits haven’t.

Now, he uses it to announce new policies, slam his critics, complain about the Russia investigation, promote business for himself and his supporters, and everything in between. Most recently, he’s taken to Twitter to pressure lawmakers to cave to his demands for a border wall and increased border security.

The website socialbearing.com analyzes the engagement reach of each Trump tweet and according to its data, 9 tweets stood out above the rest in 2018.

Here are the 9 most engaged Trump tweets of 2018:

Trump’s most engaged tweet of 2018 is one where he wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Earlier this month, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Democrats for not caving to his demands for a wall across the US-Mexico border.

On Christmas, the president said he hoped everyone, “even the Fake News Media,” had a great day.

As the government shutdown fight loomed because of Trump’s demands for a border wall, the president tweeted that he “won an election, said to be one of the greatest of all time,” on an “America First” platform. “We fight for the borders of other countries, but we won’t fight for the borders of our own!” he wrote.

On Christmas Eve, Trump complained on Twitter about not having any company. “I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” he tweeted.

Later on Christmas Eve, Trump tweeted about giving “a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas.” He tacked on: “Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved!”

Earlier in December, Trump took to Twitter after three people died and 11 were wounded following a terror attack at a Christmas market in France. “Another very bad terror attack in France,” he tweeted. “We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!”

On December 8, Trump criticized the “ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement” and said he was “way ahead of the curve” when he pulled out of the global climate change deal.

In a video posted to Twitter on December 21, the president said the US is plagued by drugs, gangs, human trafficking, and other issues he believes are being caused by illegal immigration. “The only thing that’s going to stop that is great border security,” he said.