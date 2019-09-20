‘Borderlands 3’ is one of this year’s most anticipated games, and it’s everything fans of the series could hope for

source “Borderlands 3″/Gearbox Software

“Borderlands 3” launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 13. It’s the first new game in the series since “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel” was released in 2014.

Dazzling gunplay, customizable characters, and cooperative play make “Borderlands 3” a blast, and the game offers lots of small improvements on the formula that made the “Borderlands” series a cult classic.

The game supports up to four players online and has split-screen for offline co-op. If you prefer to play alone, you can complete the story and everything else in offline mode.

Fans of “Borderlands” will feel right at home with the game’s irreverent style and crass humor, but the jokes aren’t anything to write home about.

“Borderlands 3” doesn’t offer much in terms of innovation, but it’s got enough fun and personality to last for years, just like “Borderlands 2.”

“Borderlands 3” was one of this year’s most anticipated games, the long-awaited sequel to a cult-classic series that has captivated fans for years – and I’m happy to say, it doesn’t disappoint.

“Borderlands 3” launched on September 13 across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, and it’s the first new “Borderlands” title in nearly five years, following up on the somewhat maligned “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.”

The “Borderlands” franchise has sold more than 48 million copies since its debut in 2009. The series is best known for its irreverent humor, hundreds of outrageous weapons, and cooperative play for up to four players. These elements have helped “Borderlands 2” remain one of the most popular shooting games on PC seven years after its release. “Borderlands 2″‘s success helped popularize the “looter shooter” genre that now includes games like “Destiny” and “The Division.”

In “Borderlands 3,” you’ll choose from one of four “vault hunters” and power up their unique abilities as you progress through the game.

“Borderlands 3” continues the series’ legacy, supporting up to four players online or two players on a single screen. Players choose from one of four “vault hunters” and shoot their way across across a variety of futuristic landscapes.

While there’s an overarching story to tie everything together, much of “Borderlands 3” is about shooting your way through waves of enemies and finding new guns to add to your collection.

Each vault hunter has their own unique abilities and players can choose new power-ups as they advance to customize their character. The fun of “Borderlands 3” comes from finding a satisfying mix of guns and abilities that can conquer waves of enemies with ease, and things can get even more wild when you add a few friends to the mix.

“Borderlands” has an outrageous style and humor that fans have come to appreciate.

The game has an unusual style that evokes the post-apocalyptic spirit of “Mad Max” and “The Running Man” injected with the sort of humor you’d expect from “Family Guy.” The blend is unusual and the jokes are crass, but the creators of “Borderlands” have spent years developing memorable characters and a detailed world that fans of the series have grown to love.

The humor also brings a bit of satire to the intense violence that comes from shooting your way through hordes of enemies.

“Borderlands 3” doesn’t offer much innovation, but it’s still one of the best shooting games around.

“Borderlands 3” doesn’t do much to change the formula that’s worked all these years, but it does improve lots of small features to make the game feel a bit more modern. For example, a new co-op mode always provides each player with specific loot and balanced enemies based on how far they’ve progressed. That makes it easier for people to play together without worrying about who’s farther into the game.

Anyone who enjoys shooting games should find something they enjoy with “Borderlands 3,” even if they’ve never played a “Borderlands” game before. It takes about 20 hours to complete a single playthrough, but with four very different characters to choose from, there are plenty of reasons to go for a second run.

“Borderlands 3” has enough replay value to last for years, just the way “Borderlands” fans like it.

If the “Borderlands 2” community is any indication, you can expect dedicated players to stick with “Borderlands 3” for years to come, and it’ll always be a game that you can share with friends.

Here’s a full breakdown of what it’s like playing “Borderlands 3:”

In “Borderlands 3,” players are hunted by a dangerous cult called “The Children of the Vault” led by the Calypso Twins, Troy and Tyreen.

At the start of the game, The Calypso Twins have nearly taken control of Pandora, the planet at the center of “Borderlands 1 and 2.”

Players choose between one of “Borderlands 3″‘s four playable characters: Zane, Moze, FL4K, and Amara.

Zane, the operative, can use a variety of gadgets and make clones of himself.

FL4K is a beastmaster with multiple pets that can attack on their own in battle.

Amara is a siren, which means she can use psychic abilities to pummel her enemies.

Moze, the Gunner, can summon her mech Iron Bear to deal extra damage in firefights.

Each character in “Borderlands 3” has three separate skill trees, giving them dozens of customizable skills. That means that two people playing the same character can have completely different attack strategies.

Active abilities change wildly depending on which skills you equip, and there are dozens of powerful combinations to be found for each character.

As you eliminate the children of the vault and other enemies, you’ll collect wild new guns. If you’re playing with friends, you can set the game to give each party member different items.

Exploration is also a big part of “Borderlands 3” — you’ll get hooked up with a vehicle less than 30 minutes after starting the game.

Eventually you’ll be able to travel between different planets, a first for the “Borderlands” series. Each locale offers a completely different environment to experience.

For example, Eden 6 is a swampland planet with dangerous wildlife and few signs of civilization.

After you complete the story of “Borderlands 3,” there are still plenty of additional challenges for players to take on together.

Personally, I think “Borderlands 3” is best-enjoyed with friends, but you can play the entire game offline by yourself if you prefer to go solo.

“Borderlands 3” is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game’s creators, Gearbox Software, plans to release updates to add more content and story to “Borderlands 3,” and there will be regular patches to improve the gameplay.