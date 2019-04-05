A cult classic video game series is set to return after a 5-year hiatus, and the early footage looks incredible

caption Like its predecessors, “Borderlands 3” will be a co-operative first-person shooter. source “Borderlands 3″/Gearbox Software

“Borderlands 3” will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 13, 2019.

It’s the first game in the series since “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel” was released in 2014.

Gearbox Software has promised that the cooperative shooting game will have more than one billion guns, and trailer footage captures the wild sense of humor the series is known for.

After weeks of teases and years of anticipation, “Borderlands 3” is officially on the way.

Gearbox Software announced the game during a special presentation at PAX East, and a follow-up trailer confirmed a September 13th release date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Like its predecessors, “Borderlands 3” will be a cooperative first-person shooter. Up to four players can group up and play together online or with local split-screen. Set in a sci-fi dystopia, the world of “Borderlands” is, quite frankly, nuts. The series works hard to balance over-the-top gun violence with a wild sense of humor that feels playful, rather than creepy.

In recent years “Borderlands” has quietly become a cult classic. “Borderlands 2” remains one of the most popular video games on PC more than six years after its release. The last new game in the series was “Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel,” which was released in 2014.

Here’s what we know about “Borderlands 3” so far:

Fans have been anticipating “Borderlands 3” for years.

The cooperative, gun-focused gameplay of “Borderlands” certainly helped inspire an increasingly popular genre of games called “loot shooters,” which include franchises like “Destiny”and “The Division.”

But those games don’t have the same sort of irreverence, chaos, or personality that made “Borderlands” popular in the first place.

Passionate fans have been waiting for nearly five years for “Borderlands 3,” and the game looks ready to deliver more of what they’re craving.

Like it’s predecessors, “Borderlands 3” is a cooperative, four-player, first-person shooting game.

Players can choose from one of four playable characters, each of which has its own special abilities based on its class.

There’s Fl4k, the beastmaster, who can use his pets to attack bandits.

Amara, the Siren, can use psychic powers to pummel her enemies.

Moze, the Gunner, can summon her mech Iron Bear to deal extra damage in firefights.

Zane, the Operative, has access to a variety of gadgets with special effects.

“Borderlands 3” will pit players against legions of outrageous bandits, goons, and wild animals.

You’ll be able to team up with friends online or with split-screen co-op.

“Borderlands 3” is also playable offline for players who want to go it alone.

Gearbox has promised more than a billion different guns in the new game. Players won’t need to worry about fighting over loot either; all item drops in “Borderlands 3” are player-specific.

Lilith, the Siren from “Borderlands 1,” is one of the many returning faces in “Borderlands 3.”

Claptrap, the closest thing to a “Borderlands” mascot, will return as well.

The newly introduced Calypso Twins will be the main villains of “Borderlands 3.”

Veteran “Borderlands” players will immediately recognize Pandora, the planet from the first two “Borderlands” games.

Along with returning to Pandora, “Borderlands 3” will let players travel between worlds for the first time.

Players will once again have access to a variety of vehicles to help explore.

“Borderlands 3” will launch on September 13th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the full announcement trailer below.