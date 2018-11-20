Elon Musk’s Boring Company is opening a ‘brick store’ — here’s a first look

source Screenshot

The Boring Company plans to open a retail store near its headquarters to sell bricks of excavated Earth.

Its first tunnel is scheduled to open December 10 with a launch party.

CEO Elon Musk also recently announced plans to build a 50-foot “watchtower” out of the bricks in its headquarters.

Your chance to buy bricks made from Elon Musk’s Boring Company‘s excavated Earth appears to be getting closer.

The company filed plans last month with the city of Hawthorne, California – near both the Boring Company and SpaceX’s headquarters – to turn a former cabinet shop into a retail store for its Lego-like bricks.

Here’s what the site may look like, from the filings:

It’s not much different than the current decor of the building, and the surrounding neighborhood, though the fresh coat of paint may be welcomed.

“The proposed colors avoid monotony throughout the project site and blend well together,” the submission to the city council reads. “The color scheme does not create an incompatible look to the surrounding neighborhood.”

Last week, Elon Musk tweeted plans to build a 50-foot “watchtower” near the Boring Company’s test tunnel near the proposed retail site.

The bricks, made from natural waste of digging tunnels, are supposed to help bring down the costs of excavating – historically the biggest drawback to tunneling versus surface construction. The Boring Company hopes to reduce traffic congestion by transporting people in pods beneath roadways through tunnels with smaller diameters than traditional ones, at up to 160 mph.

Critics of the Boring Company’s vision, including a number of transportation analysts, argue that improving mass transit systems would be more efficient (and likely less expensive) strategy toward decreasing traffic. Some transportation experts say that Boring’s tunnels would create even more gridlock.

The first tunnel is set to open December 10, Musk recently tweeted.