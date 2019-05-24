Elon Musk’s Boring Company staged a race between a Tesla in a tunnel and on the road — and the winner was clear

caption A modified Tesla Model X drives into a Boring Company tunnel. source Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS

The Boring Company released dashcam footage of two Tesla’s racing each other – one using the roads, another using a Boring Company tunnel.

The car using the tunnel won the race by more than three minutes, after the car above ground got stuck in traffic.

The video reveals that the Boring Company has done away with a key element of the tunnel’s original design – rails that guide the car.

Boring Company CEO Elon Musk has said he created the company to solve LA’s “soul-destroying” traffic.

Less than 24 hours after news broke that Elon Musk’s Boring Company landed its first tunnel-building project in Las Vegas, it released a video of two Teslas racing – one using the roads, the other a Boring Company tunnel.

The Tesla which takes the tunnel takes 1 minute and 36 seconds to reach the destination, reaching 127 mph. The car using the roads arrives after 4 minutes and 44 seconds, after getting stuck at a red light.

You can watch the race here:

The race took place in LA, where the Boring Company has its Hawthorne 1.14 mile-long test tunnel. The video revealed that a key element of the tunnel’s design has changed.

This demonstration of the tunnel differed from earlier ones in which cars were whisked along on rails.

Replying to a tweet which asked whether there were no more rails and the car was just driving on autopilot, Musk said: “Pretty much.” When asked why the original rail system had been abandoned, Musk added: “This is simple and just works.”

Previously the CEO has said he hopes the tunnels can let people escape LA’s “soul-destroying” traffic. Musk showed off the inside of the tunnel in December by taking CBS anchor Gayle King for a ride at a much more sedate 20 mph.

Musk announced on Wednesday that the Boring Company’s first commercial project – building a one-mile long connecting two ends of the Las Vegas Convention Center – will be completed by the end of this year.