A Trump-style blimp of Boris Johnson will fly over London this weekend to protest against Brexit

Anti-Brexit campaigners unveil Boris Johnson blimp.

The huge balloon depicting the likely next prime minister is set to be released over Westminster on Saturday.

It is similar to the Donald Trump blimp that was used to protest against the US President earlier this year.

The Johnson blimp is part of the “No to Boris. Yes to Europe” protest this weekend.

Anti-Brexit campaigners have unveiled the Boris Johnson blimp which they plan to release over Westminster during a march in London on Saturday ahead of his likely election as prime minister.

The March For Change campaign said the giant balloon was “ready to be filled with the hot air the future Prime Minister so loves” as part of this weekend’s “No to Boris. Yes to Europe” demonstration.

The blimp depicts the former foreign secretary in a t-shirt with the Leave campaign’s famous promise of an extra £350 million a week for the NHS, emblazoned on the front.

“The Boris Blimp might seem a bit of lighthearted fun but it carries a serious message,” Tom Brufatto, chair of the Britain for Europe group, said on Wednesday.

He added: “We will not allow Boris Johnson to float into Number 10 on a favourable tailwind, or have the summer off, unopposed, after so much hot air on Brexit, with so much at stake.”

“We’d urge everyone who’s disgusted by Boris Johnson’s views on women, ethnic minorities, the LGBTQ+ communities, tax cuts for the rich to join us in London on Saturday, to send him that message, loud and clear.

“His utter contempt for British democracy, signaled by his willingness to shut down Parliament, must be challenged as he’s about to receive the keys to Number 10.”

The blimp is similar to the Donald Trump blimp that campaigners against the US President released outside the Houses of Parliament to coincide with his state visit to the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Johnson and his Conservative party leadership rival Jeremy Hunt will partake in one final hustings on Wednesday evening before the winner – and the UK’s next prime minister – is announced on Tuesday next week.

He has described leaving the European Union on October 31, without or without a deal, as “do or die.” He has also ruled out any compromise with the EU on the controversial backstop for Northern Ireland.