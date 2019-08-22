Boris Johnson puts his foot up on a table in the Élysée Palace during his meeting with President Macron

caption Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron source Getty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured putting his foot up on a table in the Élysée Palace during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Social media users label Johnson “rude,” “entitled,” and “embarrassing.”

However, video of the moment later emerged suggesting the two leaders were joking with each other.

The picture followed a meeting between the two leaders in which they discussed the UK’s exit from the EU.

Macron dismissed Johnson’s demand for a fundamental renegotiation of Britain’s Brexit deal.

Johnson’s biographer Sonia Purnell was among the social media users criticising Johnson’s posture in the picture.

“Rude and embarrassing. Imagine if Macron put his foot on the table at Buckingham Palace,” Purnell tweeted.

The Sun Newspaper’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn also responded to Johnson’s “manspreading,” adding: “That should win Manu round.”

However, a video of the meeting later emerged, which appeared to show the two leaders joking about using the table as a foot stool.

WATCH: Here’s the Reuters video of Boris Johnson putting his foot on the Elysee furniture. It seems President Macron was making small talk suggesting the table would work equally well as a footstool should the PM want to recline, which Johnson then jokingly does pic.twitter.com/dnv37t9mS4 — Tom Rayner (@RaynerSkyNews) August 22, 2019

Some social media users labeled Johnson’s behaviour as “entitled” and “unbelievable”.

Rude and embarrassing. Imagine if Macron put his foot on the table at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/tv67iA5rpM — Sonia Purnell (@soniapurnell) August 22, 2019

très diplomatique (pic Christophe Petit Tesson/AFP/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/qOQVbD72Pg — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) August 22, 2019

Boris upholding British manners and decorum abroad…. by putting his foot on Macron's table. Pic via @AFP pic.twitter.com/U6fLfkqsl2 — Adam Plowright (@ADAMPLOW) August 22, 2019

Boris Johnson putting his feet on the table while meeting Macron at the Élysée Palace (@guardian). ???? This guy is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/x3twoeY7Lh — Dr Christopher Sirrs (@chrissirrs) August 22, 2019

There’s not a diplomatic bone in Boris Johnson’s body. Entitled, scruffy and rude. Imagine the reaction of the UK’s right-wing press if King Slaman of Saudi Arabia was pictured with his feet up on a table at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/CwbI479orJ — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) August 22, 2019

However, Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes suggested the photo was a sign of Johnson’s strength in talks with the EU.