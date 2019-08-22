Boris Johnson puts his foot up on a table in the Élysée Palace during his meeting with President Macron

Adam Bienkov, Business Insider US
Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured putting his foot up on a table in the Élysée Palace during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
  • Social media users label Johnson “rude,” “entitled,” and “embarrassing.”
  • However, video of the moment later emerged suggesting the two leaders were joking with each other.
  • The picture followed a meeting between the two leaders in which they discussed the UK’s exit from the EU.
  • Macron dismissed Johnson’s demand for a fundamental renegotiation of Britain’s Brexit deal.
Boris Johnson was labeled “rude” and “embarrassing” after being pictured putting his foot up on a table in the Élysée Palace during a meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

The picture followed a meeting between the two leaders on Thursday during which Macron ruled out a fundamental renegotiation of the United Kingdom’s Brexit deal.

Johnson’s biographer Sonia Purnell was among the social media users criticising Johnson’s posture in the picture.

“Rude and embarrassing. Imagine if Macron put his foot on the table at Buckingham Palace,” Purnell tweeted.

The Sun Newspaper’s Political Editor Tom Newton Dunn also responded to Johnson’s “manspreading,” adding: “That should win Manu round.”

However, a video of the meeting later emerged, which appeared to show the two leaders joking about using the table as a foot stool.

Some social media users labeled Johnson’s behaviour as “entitled” and “unbelievable”.

However, Brexit campaigner Darren Grimes suggested the photo was a sign of Johnson’s strength in talks with the EU.