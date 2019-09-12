Boris Johnson denies lying to the queen in order to shut down Parliament

caption Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II source The Royal Family

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denies lying to the queen as part of his plan to shut down parliament.

Johnson advised the queen to suspend parliament for five weeks, in the longest shutdown in the modern era.

A Scottish court this week ruled that the decision was unlawful.

Opponents are calling on Johnson to re-open the doors of Parliament.

Boris Johnson has denied lying to the queen in order to shut down the UK parliament after a court ruled that his decision to suspend proceedings for five weeks was unlawful.

Johnson is under pressure to re-open parliament after the Scottish court of session found that his decision to close down parliament was “motivated by the improper purpose of stymying parliament… [and] is unlawful”.

However, when asked whether he had lied to the monarch, the prime minister told journalists in central London: “Absolutely not.”

Johnson insisted that the decision was purely about allowing the government to put together a new programme for government, which will be set out in a Queen’s speech in October.

The UK Supreme Court is due to take a final decision on the matter next Tuesday.

“The High Court in England plainly agrees with us but the Supreme Court will have to decide,” Johnson said.

“We need a Queen’s Speech, we need to get on and do all sorts of things at a national level.”

Johnson insisted he remained “very hopeful” that he will get a deal with the EU.

“I think we can see the rough area of a landing space, of how you can do it – it will be tough, it will be hard, but I think we can get there,” he said.