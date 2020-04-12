UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after spending days in the ICU for COVID-19

source Reuters

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for the novel coronavirus.

Although Johnson is leaving the hospital, he will not immediately return to work.

Johnson hailed NHS workers, saying “I owe them my life.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recovered from the novel coronavirus and has been discharged from the hospital.

Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Hospital in London on April 5.

Although Johnson, 55, is leaving the hospital he will not immediately go back to work, the BBC reported.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received. All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness,” a statement from Downing Street read.

Downing Street noted that Johnson will finish his recovery at his country residence, Chequers, which is located in the county of Buckinghamshire.

The UK prime minister announced that he would be self-isolating after testing positive or COVID-19 on March 27. Johnson planned to continue leading the country’s coronavirus response via video conference.

Ten days after confirmed he had the novel virus, Johnson was taken to St. Thomas after experiencing “persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” Downing Street spokespersons said at the time.

Johnson spent three days in an intensive care unit before he was moved to another ward on Thursday. In his first public statement after leaving the ICU on Thursday, Johnson hailed NHS workers for their life saving treatment.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” he said.