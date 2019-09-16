Boris Johnson pulls out of Luxembourg press conference due to deafening boos from protesters

caption Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel stands alongside empty podium for Boris Johnson. source Reuters

Boris Johnson pulls out of planned press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel after he is met by noisy protests.

The UK prime minister was due to field questions from journalists at an outdoors event following meetings with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel.

However, protesters greeted the UK prime minister with loud boos and protest songs.

Bettel went ahead with the press conference without Johnson.

Boris Johnson pulled out of a planned outdoors press conference with the Luxembourg prime minister on Monday after he was greeted with the deafening sound of protesters gathered on the streets to meet him.

The UK prime minister was due to field questions from European journalists after meeting for talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel.

However, Johnson was met by the deafening sound of boos from protesters prior to the planned press conference. Officials initially suggested that they would instead issue a pre-recorded playback of Johnson and Bettel later on Monday.

However, Bettel instead made a statement to the press alone, standing alongside an empty podium which had ben intended for Johnson.

Bettel used the opportunity to accuse Johnson of seeking to push the blame for the Brexit impasse onto Europe.

“Brexit is not my choice,” he said.

“Don’t put the blame on us because they don’t know how to get of this situation they put themselves in.”

Wall of sound and booing from the British ex-pat protest when Boris Johnson arrives. Not sure how they’re going to be able to do a press conference here pic.twitter.com/QGaQMMXzeW — Jon Stone (@joncstone) September 16, 2019

Protesters sang Ode to Joy and shouted “We are the smiling piccaninnies of Luxembourg” in a reference to Johnson’s previous offensive comments about black Africans.

Hmmmm WATCH – not sure this will with for @BorisJohnson ???? pic.twitter.com/FjeToqIJbw — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) September 16, 2019

Johnson earlier met for lunch with Juncker to discuss potential changes to the EU withdrawal agreement signed up to by Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May.

However, little progress was made during the talks, according to a readout from the European Commission.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” a Commission spokesman said in a statement, adding that “such proposals have not yet been made.”

A spokesperson for Johnson said that the prime minister had told Juncker that he would not request another delay to Brexit, despite legislation passed this month by UK members of parliament requiring him to request an extension if a witdrawal agreement has not been ratified by October 31.

They added that talks would accelerate between the two sides over the coming days.