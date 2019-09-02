Boris Johnson is set to call a general election within days if Parliament blocks a no-deal Brexit

caption Boris Johnson source Reuters

Boris Johnson is considering plans to call snap general election as early as Wednesday.

The UK prime minister mulls plans to call an early election if members of Parliament vote on Tuesday to block a no-deal Brexit.

Around a dozen Conservative rebels are poised to back the vote, despite threats from Johnson that they will be sacked from the party.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce plans to to call a general election, if members of Parliament vote to block a no-deal Brexit this week, according to multiple reports.

The House of Commons is due to vote on plans to force the UK government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline of October 31, in order to avoid crashing out of the EU without a deal.

However, Johnson will on Monday afternoon call an emergency meeting of his cabinet, amid mounting discussions within Downing Street about calling a snap poll next month, the BBC reports.

Downing Street signalled that the House of Commons vote on Brexit would be treated as a confidence vote in the government.

“Tomorrow’s possible vote is an expression of confidence in government’s negotiating position to secure a deal and will be treated as such,” a Downing Street spokesperson told the Guardian.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns Conservative rebels they will be expelled as ministers threaten to break the law to force through Brexit

The showdown comes as Johnson’s government threatens to expel Conservative MPs who rebel against the government.

Around a dozen Conservative rebels are poised to back opposition MPs in the vote, designed to pass a new piece of legislation that would force the government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline due to run out on October 31.

“The whips are telling Conservative MPs today a very simple message – if they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government’s negotiating position and handing control of parliament to Jeremy Corbyn,” a source in the whips office told the Times.

“Any Conservative MP who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as a Conservative candidate in an election.”

One rebel Conservative MP told Business Insider they would ignore the threats, saying they were “immovable,” on the issue, adding: “I’m not taking lessons on loyalty from a prime minister who killed Brexit and the deal himself so he could get the top job.”