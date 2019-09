Boris Johnson threatens to call general election if Parliament votes to block a no-deal Brexit

caption Boris Johnson made a statement outside his 10 Downing Street residence. source Getty

Boris Johnson signals that he will call a general election rather than delay Brexit.

Speaking outside Downing Street, he said he did not want an election, but would not request another Brexit extension under any circumstances.

The statement came as members of Parliament revealed their plan to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

MPs will on Tuesday bring forward legislation designed to force Johnson to request an extension to Britain’s planned exit on October 31.

Johnson’s statement suggests he will call an election rather than allow the law to come into force

MPs will bring forward legislation on Tuesday designed to force Johnson to request a three month extension to Britain’s planned exit from the EU on October 31.

However, speaking outside his Downing Street residence, Johnson said there were “no circumstances,” under which he would request another delay to Brexit from the EU.

“I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay,” he said, adding that “we are leaving on October 31, no ifs or buts.”

He said the government “will not accept any attempt to go back on out policies or scrub the result of the referendum,” adding that “I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election.”

The House of Commons is due to vote on plans to force the UK government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline until January 31 2020.

A bill published on Monday evening by a cross-party group of rebel MPs outlined the details of their plan to prevent Johnson from forcing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

If passed, it would compel the prime minister to seek an extension to Brexit until January 31 if he had failed to secure a deal by October 19.

Downing Street signaled earlier on Monday that the House of Commons vote on Brexit would be treated as a confidence vote in the government and therefore potentially trigger a general election.

“Tomorrow’s possible vote is an expression of confidence in government’s negotiating position to secure a deal and will be treated as such,” a Downing Street source said.

The next general election is currently scheduled to take place in 2022.

In order for a general election to take place before then, two-thirds of MPs would need to vote for it, under legislation passed by former prime minister David Cameron.

However, opposition MPs are concerned about voting for an election before any extension is agreed by the EU, given that the date of any election would then subsequently be decided by the prime minister.

Read Boris Johnson’s statement in full

