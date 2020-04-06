source Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

The UK prime minister is in the intensive care unit of St Thomas’s hospital, London.

Johnson’s condition worsened today after he was taken to hospital on Sunday evening.

He is currently conscious and has asked UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson was moved into intensive care at around 7pm on Monday evening and remains concious, UK government sources indicated. The same sources added that doctors had moved him there in case he required ventilation.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary and first secretary of state, will stand in for Johnson where necessary.

Downing Street on Monday said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

‘The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson spent over a week in self-isolation after developing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, before he was taken to St Thomas’ hospital, London, on Sunday evening for tests.

He was still running the UK government as of Monday morning and received his ministerial documents as normal.

A Downing Street spokesperson on Monday morning said the prime minister was in “good spirits” after spending the night at the central London hospital.

However, his condition worsened later in the day, forcing doctors to move him into intensive care.