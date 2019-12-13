Boris Johnson promises to ‘get Brexit done’ after winning a huge victory in the UK general election

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

Boris Johnson wins a huge victory in the UK general election.

The prime minister is on course to secure the largest parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher.

The result means Britain will now rapidly leave the European Union.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announces his plans to stand down.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses her seat.

Trump welcomes Johnson’s victory.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boris Johnson has won a huge victory in the United Kingdom’s general election putting Britain on course for a rapid exit from the European Union.

The Conservative Party leader is on course to secure the largest parliamentary majority for his party since Margaret Thatcher in 1987 after support for the opposition Labour Party collapsed.

The Conservatives are projected to win 363 seats with Labour reduced to just 203.

The prime minister said the result was an endorsement of his plan to “get Brexit done.”

“It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done,” he said after winning his Uxbridge seat.

“And not just to get Brexit done, but to unite this country and to take it forward and to focus on the priorities of the British people.”

The pound soared as much as 2.7% against the dollar after the exit poll was announced.

Watch Boris Johnson welcome the result

.@BorisJohnson: "This government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done," pic.twitter.com/BnX8YvZC1L — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) December 13, 2019

As the scale of his defeat became clear, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that he would stand down.

“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said at his constituency count in Islington, north London.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.”

Johnson’s party also held off a strong challenge from the Liberal Democrats, who were forecast to win just 12 seats. Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also lost her seat in a shock result.

Johnson’s victory was welcomed by US President Donald Trump.

“Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!” Trump tweeted.

Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Scotland seeks Brexit break-away

caption Nicola Sturgeon source Getty

The Scottish National Party was also on course for its best-ever result, winning 49 of Scotland’s 59 seats as support for unionist parties dwindled.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the result was a vindication for her calls for a second Scottish independence referendum.

“It’s been an exceptional night for the SNP and Scotland has sent a very clear message,” she said.

“We don’t want a Boris Johnson Conservative government. We don’t want to leave the European Union and we want Scotland’s future to be in Scotland’s hands.”

Sturgeon will now formerly call on Prime Minister Johnson to give Scotland the legal powers to call a fresh vote on Scotland’s membership of the United Kingdom.

Johnson has repeatedly insisted that he will not allow another vote. However, the scale of the SNP’s victory could make it difficult for him to continue to resist.

UK 2019 general election results