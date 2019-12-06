Boris Johnson’s refusal to face Andrew Neil backfires after millions watch viral clip of him being savaged by BBC host

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

BBC presenter Andrew Neil has savaged Boris Johnson for refusing to agree to an interview on prime-time television

The clip of Neil speaking to the camera and suggesting Boris Johnson should be challenged on his trustworthiness has been viewed millions of times on social media.

All other party leaders have now been grilled by Neil, one of the UK’s most notoriously tough interviewers.

Boris Johnson’s refusal to be interviewed by the BBC’s Andrew Neil appears to have backfired after a clip of the veteran interviewer savaging Johnson was viewed by millions of people on social media.

Neil delivered an extraordinary monologue to camera on Thursday night over Johnson’s continued refusal to commit to a prime-time grilling on television, in a withering put-down that immediately went viral.

Neil “empty-chaired” Johnson suggested that the prime minister had sidestepped the interview because the Conservatives’ campaign pledges would not stand up to scrutiny and because he did not want to address his perceived lack of trustworthiness.

‘The theme running through our questions is trust – and why at so many times in his career, in politics and journalism, critics and sometimes even those close to him have deemed him to be untrustworthy.

“It is, of course, relevant to what he is promising us all now.”

He concluded: “The prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China. So it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me,” he said.

Watch Andrew Neil’s challenge to Boris Johnson

“It is not too late. We have an interview prepared. Oven-ready, as Mr Johnson likes to say” Andrew Neil issues a challenge for Boris Johnson to commit to an interview with him, to face questions on why people have “deemed him to be untrustworthy”https://t.co/daHLxEYn4r pic.twitter.com/oQ21uDdtJe — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 5, 2019

A clip of the monologue, shared by BBC Politics, has already been viewed over 4 million times on Twitter and is also being widely shared on Facebook and elsewhere.

Johnson’s political opponents, who all accepted an interview with Neil, criticised his refusal to appear.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: “Boris Johnson must stop ducking scrutiny. His cowardly behaviour shows why he simply isn’t fit to be prime minister.

“How can we expect Johnson to stand up to Trump or Putin if he won’t even agree to a half-hour interview with Andrew Neil?”

Ian Lavert, chairman of the Labour Party, said: “Boris Johnson thinks he’s born to rule and doesn’t have to face scrutiny.

“He’s running scared because every time he is confronted with the impact of nine years of austerity, the cost of living crisis and his plans to sell out our NHS, the more he is exposed.”

David Gauke, the former Conservative Justice Secretary who was expelled from the party earlier this year after voting against the government on Brexit, said it was “probably the right decision from his perspective for Boris Johnson to refuse to be interviewed” by Neil.

“He’s the toughest interviewer around (as I know from experience) and I think the Prime Minister would be out of his depth (as I know from experience),” he said.

Read Andrew Neil’s challenge to Boris Johnson in full

source BBC

“And that concludes our fourth leaders’ interview for the general election of 2019. There is, of course, still one to be done. Boris Johnson. The prime minister.

“We have been asking him for weeks now to give us a date, a time, a venue. As of now, none has been forthcoming.

“No broadcaster can compel a politician to be interviewed.

“But leaders’ interviews have been a key part of the BBC’s prime-time election coverage for decades. We do them, on your behalf, to scrutinise and hold to account those who would govern us. That is democracy.

“We have always proceeded in good faith that the leaders would participate. And in every election they have. All of them. Until this one.

“It is not too late. We have an interview prepared. Oven-ready, as Mr Johnson likes to say.

“The theme running through our questions is trust – and why at so many times in his career, in politics and journalism, critics and sometimes even those close to him have deemed him to be untrustworthy.

“It is, of course, relevant to what he is promising us all now.

“Can he be trusted to deliver 50,000 more nurses when almost 20,000 in his numbers are already working for the NHS?

“He promises 40 new hospitals. But only six are scheduled to be built by 2025. Can he be believed when he claims another 34 will be built in the five years after that?

“Can he be trusted to fund the NHS properly when he uses a cash figure of an extra £34bn? After inflation the additional money promised amounts to £20bn.

“He vows that the NHS will not be on the table in any trade talks with America.

“But he vowed to the DUP, his Unionist allies in Northern Ireland, that there would never be a border down the Irish Sea. That is as important to the DUP as the NHS is to the rest of us. It is a vow his Brexit deal would seem to break.

“Now he tells us he’s always been an opponent of austerity. We would ask him for evidence of that.

“And we would want to know why an opponent of austerity would bake so much of it into their future spending plans.

“We would ask why, as with the proposed increase in police numbers, so many of his promises only take us back to the future. Back to where we were before austerity began.

“Social care is an issue of growing concern. On the steps of Downing Street in July he said he’d prepared a plan for social care. We’d ask him why that plan is not in his manifesto.

“Questions of trust. Questions we’d like to put to Mr Johnson so you can hear his replies. But we can’t. Because he won’t sit down with us.

“There is no law, no Supreme Court ruling that can force Mr Johnson to participate in a BBC leaders’ interview.

“But the prime minister of our nation will, at times, have to stand up to President Trump, President Putin, President Xi of China. So it was surely not expecting too much that he spend half an hour standing up to me.

“Good night.”