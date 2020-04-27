‘This is the moment of maximum risk’: Boris Johnson says the UK coronavirus lockdown must continue as he returns to work

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

Boris Johnson addresses the nation after he returns to work after being treated in intensive care for the coronavirus.

He says the UK has “nearly succeeded” in overcoming the first wave of the coronavirus, but insists the lockdown must continue.

“We are now beginning to turn the tide,” Johnson says.

However, he says lifting lockdown restrictions too early would lead to a surge in deaths.

Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK lockdown must continue as he returned to work for the first time since emerging from treatment in intensive care for the coronavirus.

The UK prime minister said the country had “nearly succeeded” in overcoming the first phase of the virus, and must not lift restrictions until the infection rate had sufficiently dropped.

“This is the moment of opportunity, when we can press home our advantage,” Johnson said speaking outside his Downing Street residence.

“It is also the moment of maximum risk.”

The UK government is under growing pressure from its own MPs and some business leaders to relax, or end, the lockdown.

The prime minister said he understood public impatience to lift current restrictions.

“To the shopkeepers, to the entrepreneurs, to the hospitality sector. To everyone on whom our economy depends. I understand your impatience. I share your anxiety, and I know that without our private sector, without the drive and commitment of the wealth creators of this country, there will be no economy to speak of,” he said.

Watch Boris Johnson’s Downing Street statement

"This is the moment of opportunity… it is also the moment of maximum risk" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells business leaders "I understand your impatience" to get back to work, but says we "must also recognise the risk of a second spike"

However, the prime minister insisted that any attempt to relax the measures at this stage would lead to a second spike in infections, which in itself would be devastating for the economy.

“That would mean not only a new wave of death and disease but also an economic disaster,” he said.

“We would be forced once again to slam on the whole brakes across the whole country and the whole economy, and re-impose restrictions in such a way as to do more and lasting damage.”