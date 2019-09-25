Boris Johnson challenges opposition parties to bring down his government

source Getty

Boris Johnson challenges the opposition Labour Party to bring down his government.

The prime minister told MPs to have a “day of reckoning” with the people by triggering an election.

Johnson accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of not wanting to be prime minister.

Johnson addressed MPs after the Supreme Court found him guilty of breaking the law earlier this week.

LONDON – Boris Johnson has challenged opposition parties to bring down his government and trigger a general election after the United Kingdom’s highest court found him guilty of breaking the law earlier this week.

In a House of Commons statement on Wednesday, the prime minister urged Labour and other opposition parties to hold a confidence vote in his government, and said they could table a no confidence motion on Thursday.

Johnson has called on MPs to trigger a general election after they voted to prevent a no-deal Brexit taking place on October 31. The prime minister said on Wednesday “this parliament does not want brexit to happen at all.”

He said: “The people of this country can see very clearly what is going on. The people at home know this parliament will keep delaying, it will keep sabotaging the negotiations because they don’t want a deal.”

Johnson said MPs were undermining him in Brexit talks and insisted that was making progress in negotiating a revised agreement with European leaders.

I was told that Brussels would never consider alternatives to the backstop – the trap that keeps the UK effectively in the EU but with no say.

“We are now discussing those alternatives in the negotiations,” he said.

“I was told Brussels would never consider arrangements that were not permanent. We are now discussing in the negotiations an arrangement that works on the principle of consent and is not permanent.

“I was told there was no chance of a new deal but we are discussing a new deal.”

Corbyn says Johnson ‘is not fit for the office he holds’

Johnson was met by a furious reaction from opposition MPs when he returned to Parliament on Wednesday.

It was his first House of Commons appearance since the Supreme Court’s eleven judges unanimously agreed that his decision to prorogue Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was against the law.

Earlier in the day, Labour MP Barry Sheerman was visibly angry when he called Johnson and his Conservative government a “disgrace” in an impassioned intervention.

The prime minister in his statement said he disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling.

“It is absolutely no disrespect to the judiciary, to say that I think the court was wrong to pronounce on what is essentially a political question at a time of great political controversy,” Johnson said.

Opposition MPs cried “resign” and “shame” as the prime minister delivered his statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by saying he had just witnessed “ten minutes of bluster from a dangerous prime minster who believes he is above the law… and is not fit for the office he holds.”

Corbyn said “he should have done the honourable thing and resigned. Yet here he is, forced back to this House to rightfully face scrutiny, without a shred of remorse or humility and no substance whatsoever.”

The Labour leader told Johnson to resign and said his party would vote for an election once the prime minister secures a fresh extension to the Brexit deadline from the European Union.