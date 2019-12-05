Boris Johnson is on course to defeat Jeremy Corbyn in the general election as Labour’s momentum stalls

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

The Conservatives remain on course to win a majority in the general election next week.

The latest poll of polls by PA Media puts the Conservatives 10 points ahead of Labour, based on an average survey of polls published in the last seven days.

The Labour Party is pinning its hopes of changing the narrative during Friday’s head-to-head leaders’ debate.

A shift of a few percentage points in the polls could trigger another hung parliament.

The election takes place on December 12.

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party remains on course to win a majority of seats in the UK Parliament next week and form a new government, according to the latest polling which indicates that Labour is rapidly running out of time to close the gap.

The Conservatives are on an average of 43% in the polls, with Labour ten points behind on 33%. The Liberal Democrats are on 13%, while the Green and Brexit parties are both on 3%.

Labour had been gaining progressively in the polls until last week, mainly at the expense of the Liberal Democrats, but that narrowing gap has since ground to a halt.

Donald Trump’s visit to London on Wednesday, which could have derailed the campaign, passed largely without incident, while last week’s London terror attack also took public attention away from the campaign.

The Labour Party is now pinning its hopes of changing their fortunes on Friday’s head-to-head leaders’ debate, which will see the pair face off at an event hosted by the BBC’s Nick Robinson.

Labour did receive a significant boost in the polls following the last set of televised debates featuring the two leaders. Polling experts have also suggested that a shift of just a few percentage points towards Labour could trigger another hung parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn hopes Friday’s debate will allow him to change the campaign’s narrative and regain Labour’s stuttering momentum.

Meanwhile, Conservative strategists are increasingly confident that Boris Johnson has done enough to win a majority on December 12, unless something dramatic changes in the coming days.

“Basically Corbyn’s got one last shot,” one Conservative staffer told Politico.

“He has to change the narrative on Friday or he’s done.”