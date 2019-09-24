Boris Johnson told to resign following Supreme Court defeat and become the ‘shortest-serving Prime Minister ever’

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opponents have called on him to resign following the explosive verdict of the UK Supreme Court that his suspension of parliament was illegal.

The UK Supreme court ruled that Johnson’s decision to close down parliament was now null and void.

Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Johnson should consider his position and become the “shortest serving prime minister” ever.

Johnson has had a turbulent beginning to his premiership since he entered office in July. He has suffered a series of high profile resignations, including that of his own brother.

Boris Johnson’s opponents lined up to call on him to resign and become the “shortest serving prime minister” ever on Tuesday, after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend the UK Parliament earlier this month was illegal.

The explosive verdict means that Johnson misled the queen when he advised her to shut down parliament. It also comes at the end of a turbulent period for Johnson who has lost multiple votes in Parliament and suffered a series of resignations from his government, including that of his own brother.

Politicians representing all parts of the United Kingdom joined the chorus of calls for him to stand down immediately.

The Scottish National Party member of Parliament Joanna Cherry, who helped bring the case against Johnson, said that the prime minister should now “do the decent thing and resign.”

“This is a huge victory for the rule of law and for democracy,” she said outside the court in central London.

She added: “His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to the decent thing and resign.”

"Boris Johnson's position is untenable and he should have the guts to resign" says SNP spokesperson Joanna Cherry. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Prime Minister's suspension of parliament was unlawful. Follow live reaction here: https://t.co/aY7Nzaa1tQ pic.twitter.com/TA8PnLIIK8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 24, 2019

The Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said Johnson should stand down as a matter of honour.

“Any normal Prime Minister would – as a matter of honour – tender their resignation after such a unanimous verdict from the UK’s highest court,” he tweeted.

“It is the final straw in a pitiful episode for the country.

The prime minister, who is currently in New York meeting world leaders at the UN General Assembly, has yet to issue a statement about the verdict.

However, Downing Street officials told the Guardian that they would need to consider what they called an “extraordinary” ruling.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the verdict on Monday, Johnson said he would not stand down and insisted he had suspended parliament in order to set out a new programme for government.

Asked whether he would resign if the court ruled against him, Johnson replied “no” Politico reported.

“I think the reasons for wanting a queen’s speech were extremely good.”