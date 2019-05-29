Boris Johnson will face court over claims he lied during Brexit referendum

caption Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson source Getty

LONDON – Boris Johnson will be summoned to appear court to face accusations of misconduct in public office, following claims he lied during the 2016 EU referendum campaign.

The Brexiteer, a leading figure in the official Leave campaign, faces claims that he lied about the UK sending £350 million a week to the EU, a figure that became synonymous with the official campaign to exit the EU.

Johnson is accused of repeating the claim during the 2017 general election.

The case was brought against Johnson by Marcus Ball, a private citizen, who crowdfunded over £250,000 to bring the case to court.

Ball’s legal team lodged an application at Westminster magistrates’ court to allow a private prosecution, which was granted by Westminster District Judge Margot Coleman on Wednesday.

In her judgement, Coleman said: “The allegations which have been made are unproven accusations and I do not make any findings of fact.

“Having considered all the relevant factors I am satisfied that this is a proper case to issue the summons as requested for the three offences as drafted.”

“The charges are indictable only. This means the proposed defendant will be required to attend this court for a preliminary hearing, and the case will then be sent to the Crown Court for trial. The charges can only be dealt with in the Crown Court.”

Johnson denies the allegations and his lawyers have claimed the case was a “vexatious” attempt to undermine the result of the EU referendum.