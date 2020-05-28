Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules, say police

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules, according to a UK police force.

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules, an investigation by Durham Police has found.

Durham Police concluded that Cummings, who has denied any wrongdoing, committed a “minor breach” of the rules when he drove to Barnard Castle on April 12, the Telegraph reported.

However, the force will be taking no further action against him, the paper suggests.