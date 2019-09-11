Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful, rules Scotland’s highest court

caption Boris Johnson source Reuters

Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down parliament in the run-up to Brexit has been ruled unlawful by a Scottish court.

Johnson claimed parliament needed to be shutdown to make way for a new domestic agenda, but opponents believe he acted to stifle parliamentary debate and action on Brexit.

The case will now head to an appeal at the UK’s Supreme Court.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

Three judged, chaired by Lord Carloway, Scotland’s most senior judge, on Wednesday overturned a ruling that the courts could not intervene in Johnson’s political decision to suspend parliament until mid-October.

Lawyers, who were acting on behalf of over 75 opposition MPs and peers, said the prime minister’s move to suspend parliament on Monday was illegal and designed to stifle parliamentary debate and scrutiny on Brexit.

The Court of Session’s ruling said: “The prime minister’s advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect.”

The British government will now appeal the Scottish appeal court’s decision – which also contradicts a ruling made by English judges last week – at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has already scheduled an emergency hearing for the Scottish and English cases on September 17, along with a third challenge brought in Belfast.

Johnson suspended, or prorogued, parliament on Monday, claiming that the longest parliamentary session ever should be brought to a close so that his government could introduce a new domestic agenda with a Queen’s Speech.

But opponents said the timing of his move indicated that he was seeking to stifle opposition to his Brexit plans ahead of the October 31 exit deadline.

“The UK government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda. Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this.”